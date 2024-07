This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 00:42:07 UTC.

I've mentioned before that I'm constantly impressed with the Jersey cow quality, and this year my opinion is more solid than ever, writes LIC Bull Acquisition Manager Danie Swart. In days gone by, the occasional small, frail Jersey cow was heralded, unfairly, as a reflection of the entire breed. That criticism of the past is simply no longer the case on the New Zealand landscape. [...]