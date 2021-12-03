Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIC   NZLICE0001S1

LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(LIC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Livestock Improvement : ‘More milk from fewer cows' trend continues in a record year for NZ dairy industry

12/03/2021 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The annual New Zealand Dairy Statistics report, released today by DairyNZ and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), shows that total milk volume, total milksolids and per cow production were the highest on record in the 2020-21 season.

New Zealand has 4.9 million milking cows - down from 4.92 million the previous season, and they produced 1.95 billion kilograms of milksolids.

DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle says it is great to see a continuation of the "more milk from fewer cows" trend because it shows a continuing focus on milking better cows and farming even more sustainably.

"Farmers are focused on developing more productive and efficient cows and farming systems, with a lighter environmental footprint. They want to retain our unique pasture-based farming system and remain world leading."

Favourable weather conditions also contributed to good grass growth, while higher milk prices meant many farmers extended their milking season in 2020/21.

The percentage of cows mated to artificial breeding rose to 71.3 per cent (up from 70.8 per cent in 2019/20), and the number of cows herd tested is the highest on record (3.735 million cows, or 76.2 per cent of the national herd). Herd testing enables farmers to monitor and improve the quality and productivity of their herds.

LIC Acting Chief Executive David Hazlehurst says the greater uptake of herd improvement services demonstrates farmers' intent and focus on producing the most sustainable and efficient animals.

"Mating season has always been an important time to get cows in-calf but now with a focus on cow quality over quantity, more farmers are investing in premium genetics to help ensure their next generation of replacements are more efficient than the last."

Hazlehurst says young, genomically-selected bulls and sexed semen, which generates female replacements from top cows, are examples of the high-impact tools farmers are adopting to increase the rate of genetic gain in their herds.

"It's really pleasing to see these stats provide farmers with reassurance that the tools they're investing in to increase their herd's production efficiency and reduce their farm's environmental footprint are working. Increasing milksolids with a reduced cow population is an achievement the whole sector should be proud of."

Dr Tim Mackle says that dairy plays a really key role in New Zealand as the sector employs around 50,000 Kiwis and was estimated to contribute over $37 billion to the economy in 2020/21.

"The latest Dairy Statistics report shows that despite a range of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages, farmers are working hard to keep milk production flowing, and this benefits every Kiwi."

Key statistics from the New Zealand Dairy Statistics 2020-21 report

  • The dairy sector produced 21.7 billion litres of milk containing 1.947 billion kilograms of milksolids - a 2.6% (~560 million litres) increase in litres and a 2.7% (~51 million kg) increase in kilograms of milksolids processed compared with the previous season.
  • Average milk production per cow was 397 kg of milksolids, a 3.1% increase from 385 kg last season and the highest on record.
  • The total cow population was 4.9 million, a small decrease of 0.36% from the previous season.
  • A total of 3.735 million cows were herd tested (76.2% of cows) - the highest on record.
  • 3.497 million cows were mated to AB. The percentage of cows mated to AB was 71.3%, which was higher than the previous season (70.8%).
  • 49.6% of cows are Holstein-Friesian/Jersey crossbreed, a 0.5% increase from the previous season. 32.5% of cows are Holstein-Friesian, 8.2% are Jersey cows, 0.4% are Ayrshire cow and 9.3% of cows are other breeds.
  • The average dairy co-operative payout of $7.75 per kg milksolids was higher than the previous season ($7.20) and the second-highest average payout in the past 10 seasons.

Download the New Zealand Dairy Statistics 2020-21 report.

Disclaimer

Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
10:52aLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : ‘More milk from fewer cows' trend continues in a record year..
PU
10:52aLIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : New Chief Executive appointed
PU
11/30LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : The final word
PU
11/24LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : What's next for the industry's national animal evaluation system?
PU
11/23LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : What's good for your herd can also be good for the environment
PU
11/22LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : DNA sequencing milk - the key to better cow health?
PU
11/12LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Would you work for yourself?
PU
11/10LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Reducing cow numbers not the only option for a more climate-friend..
PU
11/08LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : Record number of elite young bulls join AB teams in time for peak ..
PU
07/22Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year 2021, Payabl..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 249 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 22,9 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net cash 2021 4,39 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 174 M 118 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Wayne McNee Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hazlehurst Chief Financial Officer
Murray Grant King Chairman
Richard Spelman Chief Scientist
Andrea Blackie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION LIMITED54.43%118
CORTEVA, INC.15.34%33 668
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-8.01%16 705
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-26.23%3 959
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-18.10%2 731
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-31.47%1 431