LiveTiles : Application for quotation of securities - LVT

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
These are fully paid ordinary shares issued to employees in lieu of cash bonuses.
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
LVT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2,564,848
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Shares issued under the Employee Incentive Plan. Refer to the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting resolution 7 adoption of Employee Incentive Plan. A summary of the terms of the plan are set out in Annexure A in https://www.asx.co m.au/asxpdf/20211029/pdf/452cxgfx06qtqq.pdf
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
291,667
|
Jarrod Magee
|
|
Jarrod Magee
|
|
|
|
|
Issue date
|
|
|
|
22/11/2021
|
|
|
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?