LiveTiles : Application for quotation of securities - LVT

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

These are fully paid ordinary shares issued to employees in lieu of cash bonuses.

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LVT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2,564,848

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Shares issued under the Employee Incentive Plan. Refer to the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting resolution 7 adoption of Employee Incentive Plan. A summary of the terms of the plan are set out in Annexure A in https://www.asx.co m.au/asxpdf/20211029/pdf/452cxgfx06qtqq.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 291,667 Jarrod Magee Jarrod Magee Issue date 22/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?