    LVT   AU000000LVT6

LIVETILES LIMITED

(LVT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/19
0.105 AUD   -8.70%
02:34aLIVETILES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LVT
PU
02:34aLIVETILES : Application for quotation of securities - LVT
PU
10/28LiveTiles' Annualized Recurring Revenue Grows 13% in Fiscal Q1
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LiveTiles : Application for quotation of securities - LVT

11/22/2021 | 02:34am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

LIVETILES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LVT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,564,848

22/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

LIVETILES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

95066139991

1.3

ASX issuer code

LVT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

These are fully paid ordinary shares issued to employees in lieu of cash bonuses.

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LVT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2,564,848

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Shares issued under the Employee Incentive Plan. Refer to the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting resolution 7 adoption of Employee Incentive Plan. A summary of the terms of the plan are set out in Annexure A in https://www.asx.co m.au/asxpdf/20211029/pdf/452cxgfx06qtqq.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

291,667

Jarrod Magee

Jarrod Magee

Issue date

22/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Yes

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

2,564,848

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Fully paid ordinary shares issued to employees under LVT's employee incentive plan for nil consideration

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.111000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LiveTiles Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
