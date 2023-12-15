LiveTiles Limited is an Australia-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. The Company specializes in the development and sale of employee experience software for employee collaboration and communications, creating and delivering solutions that drive digital transformation, productivity, and employee engagement in the modern workplace. The Company's segments include Employee Experience (EX) Platform, Employee Experience (EX) Programs and My Net Zero (MNZ). Its EX Platform segment is engaged in the sale of software and software-related services. Its EX Programs segment is engaged in providing employee experience-related services. Its MNZ segment is engaged in providing employer and employee climate change consultancy services. The Company also operates through three geographical segments: Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Its subsidiaries include My Net Zero R&D Pty Ltd, LiveTiles Holdings Pty Ltd, LiveTiles APAC Pty Ltd, LiveTiles Portugal, Unipessoal LDA and Hyperfish, Inc.

Sector Software