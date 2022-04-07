Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LiveVox Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.

(LVOX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 10:51:03 am EDT
3.075 USD   -2.38%
10:33aKNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT 101 : Your Complete Guide for the Contact Center
PU
04/06LIVEVOX : Are Your Agents Prepared to Deliver 5-star Service with SMS Messaging?
PU
04/04LIVEVOX : How Quality Management Can Empower and Engage Your Contact Center Agents
PU
Summary 
Summary

Knowledge Management 101: Your Complete Guide for the Contact Center

04/07/2022 | 10:33am EDT
A next-gen knowledge managementsystem helps achieve goals through a well-thought-out design. If you are contemplating getting a knowledge management system or upgrading your current system then the first step is understanding what key features make one worth investing in. Check out these essential features so you know what to look for when you start checking out KM providers.

  1. Knowledge Base System

A good knowledge base will have a comprehensive digital repository of all relevant company information, including resources such as helpful articles that can be conveniently accessed when needed. A knowledge base allows agents to give consistent customer service by being able to simply search for anything they want to know. A Google-like search feature is also important for a knowledge base so that all an agent has to do is type in a question or a set of keywords in a search bar to pull up content such as a manual, FAQ, or troubleshooting guide.

  1. Integrated with a CRM System

Combining knowledge management with CRM is an optimal choice. A CRM systemsyncs information across the board so agents have access at all times. Customer data and information may be coming in from multiple channels, depending on how a company chooses to communicate with customers, and a CRM system centralizes everything. An integrated knowledge management system works seamlessly with these systems and optimizes the workflow.

  1. Collaborative Tools

Collaboration is important for any department or team, even in a contact center. A knowledge management system allows agents to work in a shared space, meaning they all have access to the same information and can take over from another agent easily. While call transfers are not ideal for the sake of the customer, it does happen and it's frustrating for the customer when the next agent does not have access to the information the previous agent had, thanks to information silos. Collaboration tools also allow authors to leave feedback and comments.

  1. Configurable Desktops

Tailored desktopscan automate certain processes for agents and create an interface that provides a single point of reference. A configurable desktop can empower agents to provide high levels of service by giving them access to everything they need to do so. They also let agents share relevant content with customers through various channels, like email and chat, for an extra layer of convenience.

Ultimately, the point of a knowledge management system in the contact center is to create order and simplicity for agents by bringing together all of the necessary information into one unified location. It's an essential component of both the agent experience and the customer experience. So, be sure to do your research and find the right KM system for your business.

Disclaimer

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stewart Bloom Executive Chairman
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.-38.84%286
ACCENTURE PLC-17.92%215 521
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.45%180 830
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.19%116 362
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.12%100 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.48%99 883