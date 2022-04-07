Knowledge Management 101: Your Complete Guide for the Contact Center

A next-gen knowledge managementsystem helps achieve goals through a well-thought-out design. If you are contemplating getting a knowledge management system or upgrading your current system then the first step is understanding what key features make one worth investing in. Check out these essential features so you know what to look for when you start checking out KM providers.

Knowledge Base System

A good knowledge base will have a comprehensive digital repository of all relevant company information, including resources such as helpful articles that can be conveniently accessed when needed. A knowledge base allows agents to give consistent customer service by being able to simply search for anything they want to know. A Google-like search feature is also important for a knowledge base so that all an agent has to do is type in a question or a set of keywords in a search bar to pull up content such as a manual, FAQ, or troubleshooting guide.

Integrated with a CRM System

Combining knowledge management with CRM is an optimal choice. A CRM systemsyncs information across the board so agents have access at all times. Customer data and information may be coming in from multiple channels, depending on how a company chooses to communicate with customers, and a CRM system centralizes everything. An integrated knowledge management system works seamlessly with these systems and optimizes the workflow.

Collaborative Tools

Collaboration is important for any department or team, even in a contact center. A knowledge management system allows agents to work in a shared space, meaning they all have access to the same information and can take over from another agent easily. While call transfers are not ideal for the sake of the customer, it does happen and it's frustrating for the customer when the next agent does not have access to the information the previous agent had, thanks to information silos. Collaboration tools also allow authors to leave feedback and comments.

Configurable Desktops

Tailored desktopscan automate certain processes for agents and create an interface that provides a single point of reference. A configurable desktop can empower agents to provide high levels of service by giving them access to everything they need to do so. They also let agents share relevant content with customers through various channels, like email and chat, for an extra layer of convenience.

Ultimately, the point of a knowledge management system in the contact center is to create order and simplicity for agents by bringing together all of the necessary information into one unified location. It's an essential component of both the agent experience and the customer experience. So, be sure to do your research and find the right KM system for your business.