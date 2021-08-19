LiveVox : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

LiveVox Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter total revenue of $28.9 million, up 28.5% year-over-year

Second quarter contract revenue of $22.4 million, up 34.4% year-over-year





SAN FRANCISCO, CA - August 12, 2021 - LiveVox Holdings, Inc. ('LiveVox' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

'We are very pleased by our record revenue results in the quarter, particularly our bookings and contract revenue strength, which lay the foundation for strong future revenue performance,' said Louis Summe, CEO and Co-Founder of LiveVox. 'We are also optimistic about the rapid acceleration of our channel partner opportunity pipeline and sales and believe this will be an important piece of our business going forward. We have expanded our internal sales and marketing investment by more than 35% over the same period last year and as we continue to invest heavily in our industry leading platform, we have great confidence in our business and long-term prospects.'





Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

•Revenue1: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $28.9 million, up 28.5% compared to $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

•Contract Revenue: Contract revenue was $22.4 million, up 34.4% compared to $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

•Adjusted Gross Margin: Adjusted gross margin was 61.7% after adjusting for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and long-term incentive compensation triggered by the closing of the merger with Crescent Acquisition Corp. during the quarter, compared to 61.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

•Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.6) million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $(0.3) million for the second quarter of 2020.

Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures.' A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors and allows for better comparison of financial results among our competitors.

1Total revenue is comprised of recurring subscription revenue and non-recurring professional services revenue. Subscription revenue is comprised of contract revenue (revenue derived from usage committed under contract) and excess usage revenue (revenue derived from usage amounts higher than the minimum usage under contract).

Business Outlook

In determining the financial guidance to provide to investors, the Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook and the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the Company's results. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, excess usage revenue has been negatively impacted by the effect of government stimulus provided to consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, direct stimulus payments to consumers, enhanced and extended unemployment benefits, rent abatements and mortgage and student loan forbearances. These programs have reduced consumer credit origination and servicing activity for a significant number of the Company's customers. In determining the financial guidance for the third quarter and the full year 2021 set forth below, the Company has assumed that the negative impact to excess usage revenue from such stimulus will remain the same as current levels for the remainder of the year. As such, LiveVox is providing guidance for its third quarter and full year 2021 as follows:

•Third Quarter 2021 Guidance2:

◦Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $29.0 to $30.0 million, representing growth of 14% to 18% year-over-year.

◦Contract revenue is expected to be in the range of $22.5 to $23.0 million, representing growth of 23% to 26% year-over-year.

◦Excess usage revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.5 to $7.0 million, representing a decrease of 2% to 9% year-over-year, assuming that the usage multiplier (total revenue divided by contract revenue) remains at current pandemic-impacted levels for the third quarter.

•Full Year 2021 Guidance:

◦Total revenue is now expected to be in the range of $117.0 to $119.0 million, representing growth of 14% to 16% year-over-year.

◦Contract revenue is now expected to be in the range of $89.5 to $90.5 million, representing growth of 24% to 26% year-over-year.

◦Excess usage revenue is expected to be in the range of $27.5 to $28.5 million, representing a decline of 7% to 10% year-over-year, assuming that the usage multiplier (total revenue divided by contract revenue) remains at current pandemic-impacted levels for the remainder of the year.

•Full Year 2022 Guidance:

◦Contract revenue will grow a minimum of 25% over 2021 contract revenue.

LiveVox has not reconciled its third quarter and full-year guidance related to non-GAAP net earnings or loss to GAAP net earnings or loss and non-GAAP earnings or loss per share to GAAP earnings or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not





available without unreasonable effort. The impact of these adjusting items could be significant to the Company's GAAP results.

Quarterly Conference Call

LiveVox will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial results for the Second quarter ended June 30, 2021. To access this call, dial 855-327-6837 for the U.S. or Canada, or 631-891-4304 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of LiveVox's website, and a recording will be archived. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through August 26, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada (or 412-317-6671 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada) and entering passcode 10015697.

About LiveVox Inc.

LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company's technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox's CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India). For more information visit: http://www.livevox.com





Forward-Looking Statements





Certain statements made in this release are 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words 'estimates,' 'projected,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'forecasts,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'future,' 'propose,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'outlook' and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LiveVox's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. LiveVox assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.





Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; costs related to the recently completed business combination; LiveVox's ability to manage growth; LiveVox's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving LiveVox; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that LiveVox may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and competitive factors; the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on LiveVox's business as well as those factors described in the 'Risk Factors' section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of LiveVox's SEC filings and other public announcements that LiveVox may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. LiveVox also uses its website to distribute company information, including performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor LiveVox's website ( http://www.livevox.com) . LiveVox undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about LiveVox and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of LiveVox or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 28,913 $ 22,505 $ 56,858 $ 49,024 Cost of revenue 21,615 9,613 32,795 19,585 Gross profit 7,298 12,892 24,063 29,439 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expense 27,685 6,982 36,593 15,101 General and administrative expense 24,637 3,393 29,517 6,459 Research and development expense 30,169 4,765 36,349 9,503 Total operating expenses 82,491 15,140 102,459 31,063 Loss from operations (75,193) (2,248) (78,396) (1,624) Interest expense, net 941 969 1,885 1,953 Change in the fair value of warrant liability (375) - (375) - Other expense (income), net 32 (50) 25 82 Total other expense, net 598 919 1,535 2,035 Pre-tax loss (75,791) (3,167) (79,931) (3,659) Provision for income taxes 52 352 87 413 Net loss $ (75,843) $ (3,519) $ (80,018) $ (4,072) Comprehensive loss Net loss (75,843) (3,519) (80,018) (4,072) Other comprehensive income (loss) (25) (9) 14 (114) Comprehensive loss $ (75,868) $ (3,528) $ (80,004) $ (4,186) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (1.08) $ (0.05) $ (1.17) $ (0.06) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted 69,945 66,637 68,291 66,637





Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands, except per share data)

As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,423 $ 18,098 Restricted cash, current - 1,368 Accounts receivable, net 15,850 13,817 Deferred sales commissions, current 1,797 1,521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,390 2,880 Total Current Assets 184,460 37,684 Property and equipment, net 3,205 3,505 Goodwill 47,481 47,481 Intangible assets, net 22,425 18,688 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,304 3,858 Deposits and other 538 2,334 Deferred sales commissions, net of current 3,709 3,208 Deferred tax asset 37 - Restricted cash, net of current 100 100 Total Assets $ 268,259 $ 116,858 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,912 $ 3,521 Accrued expenses 53,721 11,667 Deferred revenue, current 1,178 1,140 Term loan, current 2,160 1,440

Operating lease liabilities, current 1,842 1,353 Finance lease liabilities, current 163 392 Total current liabilities 62,976 19,513 Long term liabilities: Line of credit - 4,672 Deferred revenue, net of current 166 237 Term loan, net of current 53,236 54,604 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 5,038 3,088 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 25 38 Deferred tax liability, net - 193 Warrant liability 1,633 - Other long-term liabilities 371 372 Total liabilities 123,445 82,717 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10 and 22) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 25,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021; none authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 87,085 and 66,637 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 9 7 Additional paid-in capital 249,843 59,168 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192) (206) Accumulated deficit (104,846) (24,828) Total stockholders' equity 144,814 34,141 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 268,259 $ 116,858





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (80,018) $ (4,072) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 962 923 Amortization of identified intangible assets 2,244 2,095 Amortization of deferred loan origination costs 72 71 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 832 552 Non-cash lease expense 801 679 Stock compensation expense 278 313 Equity incentive bonus 68,674 - Bad debt expense 22 984 Deferred income tax benefit (230) (310) Change in the fair value of the warrant liability (375) - Offering cost associated with Warrants recorded as liabilities 41 - Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,358) 2,862 Other assets (807) (460) Deferred sales commissions (1,609) (843) Accounts payable 1,362 (743) Accrued expenses 218 611 Deferred revenue (33) (5) Operating lease liabilities (724) (623) Other long-term liabilities (1) (12) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,649) 2,022

Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (604) (259) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (20) Asset acquisition 1,326 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 722 (279) Financing activities: Proceeds from Merger and PIPE financing, net of cash paid 157,383 - Repayment on loan payable (1,536) (576) Repayment of drawdown on line of credit (4,672) 4,672 Repayments on finance lease obligations (242) (393) Net cash provided by financing activities 150,933 3,703 Effect of foreign currency translation (49) (120) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 141,957 5,326 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 19,566 16,513 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 161,523 $ 21,839





For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,805 $ 1,896 Income taxes paid 175 73 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing activities: Additional right-of-use assets $ 3,246 $ - Contingent consideration in asset acquisition 7,000 -





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets (dollars in thousands):

As of June 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,423 $ 20,388 Restricted cash, current - 1,343 Restricted cash, net of current 100 108 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 161,523 $ 21,839





GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (75,843) $ (3,519) $ (80,018) $ (4,072) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,602 1,501 3,205 3,017 Long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expense 69,423 157 69,965 497 Interest expense, net 941 969 1,885 1,953 Change in the fair value of warrant liability (375) - (375) - Other expense (income), net 32 (50) 25 82 Acquisition and financing related fees and expenses 1,041 - 1,041 25 Transaction-related costs 570 - 1,303 - Golden Gate Capital management fee expenses (25) 274 146 431 Provision for income taxes 51 352 86 413 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,583) $ (316) $ (2,737) $ 2,346





GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(In $ thousands)





Three Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 7,298 $ 12,892 $ 24,063 $ 29,439 Depreciation and amortization 911 951 1,858 1,920 Long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expense 9,633 16 9,687 32 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,842 $ 13,859 $ 35,608 $ 31,391 Non-GAAP gross margin % 61.7 % 61.6 % 62.6 % 64.0 %





