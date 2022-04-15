LiveVox : Best Practices for Global SMS

Local SMS describes the type of messaging you're probably most familiar with: a text that's sent from one subscriber (or for our purposes, a business) to another subscriber on carriers within the same country. Global SMS, on the other hand, describes messaging between subscribers with carriers in different countries.

While it might seem as though messaging across international borders should be simple as long as everyone has wireless service, the reality isn't so simple at all. If you've ever tried to use your cell phone in another country and faced crazy roaming charges, issues with dialing or even found your phone totally nonfunctional, you've seen firsthand the complexities of international communications.

First up, brands must consider the varying legal requirements in different countries. In the U.S., companies sending SMS marketing texts must comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which requires commercial senders to get explicit written permission before texting consumers. Canada has Canada's Anti-Spam Law (CASL), which contains similar requirements. Both countries mandate that brands give users a straightforward way to opt-out of text message marketing if they so choose.

Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) contains the strictest laws around personal data, governing the kinds of data that can be collected by brands that do business in Europe as well as how those companies store, transfer and sell it. Other nations around the world have their own regulations on things like:

One-way versus two-way messaging

Subscriber consent

Opt-out requirements

Privacy policies

Messaging frequency

And more

Next up, organizations must consider how they send marketing text messages. Most commercial SMS messages are sent from a shortcode, which is a 5- or 6-digit number leased by one or more brands to send transactional messaging. In the U.S., however, some mobile carriers have started to banthe use of shared shortcodes, so companies must either get their own dedicated shortcode or use another method of contacting subscribers.

One such method is via long numbers, which look just like a traditional ten-digit phone number. The throughput is more limited when sending from a long number than from a shortcode.

Finally, some countries enable brands to use a dynamic sender ID, which is a name that appears when they send a text message. Selected by the brand, this sender ID is typically the company name and makes it ultra-clear to subscribers who the messaging came from.

As you can see, there are a lot of moving parts to keep up with when sending global SMS messages. Thus, it's imperative to choose an SMS software partner that's familiar with the in-country regulations wherever you plan to send messages.