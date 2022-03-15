Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LiveVox Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.

(LVOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LiveVox : How Analytics Will Earn Contact Centers a Seat at the C-Suite Table

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
Big data analytics is about to explode, marking a watershed moment for contact centers. There has never been a greater need for data-driven insights as businesses prioritize revenue growth amid rapidly shifting customer expectations, severe staffing shortages, and rising contact volume.

Here are a few fast facts about the big data explosion:

  • Between 2010 and 2020, data interactions increased by almost 5,000%. (Forbes)
  • Global data creation is projected to grow rapidly-from 64.2 zettabytes in 2020 to more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. (Statista)
  • 80% of worldwide data will be unstructured by 2025. (IDC)
  • 97% of Fortune 1000 leaders say they are investing in data initiatives in 2022. In 2021, 92% of organizations reported realizing measurable business benefits, up from just 48% in 2017 and 70% in 2020. (NewVantage Partners)

The growing interest in the strategic use of data analytics will elevate the visibility of contact centers as a vital source of competitive intelligence. In fact, LiveVox CMO Nick Bandy predicts that contact centers will emerge as the epicenter of analytics in the coming 12-24 months.

"Companies will increasingly look to the contact center to provide the insights that enable fast, informed decision-making across the organization-a strategic differentiator in today's rapidly changing business environment," Bandy says. "The center's ability to capture the voice of the customer and deep-dive into the data to uncover trends in customer intent, sentiment, and service outcomes will enable center leaders to deliver relevant insights to senior executives across marketing, sales, R&D, billing, and other functions. As a result, we will see contact center leaders finally earning a long-sought-after seat-and voice-at the C-Suite table."

The following are five steps for leveraging contact center analyticsto demonstrate the value of your operation in driving business growth objectives.

Disclaimer

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
LiveVox Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Average target price 7,17 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik James Fowler EVP-Worldwide Sales & Business Operations
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.-46.80%249
ACCENTURE PLC-25.78%194 454
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.55%176 318
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.27%111 460
INFOSYS LIMITED0.16%103 710
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.05%86 949