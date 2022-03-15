LiveVox : How Analytics Will Earn Contact Centers a Seat at the C-Suite Table

Big data analytics is about to explode, marking a watershed moment for contact centers. There has never been a greater need for data-driven insights as businesses prioritize revenue growth amid rapidly shifting customer expectations, severe staffing shortages, and rising contact volume.
Here are a few fast facts about the big data explosion:
-
Between 2010 and 2020, data interactions increased by almost 5,000%. (Forbes)
-
Global data creation is projected to grow rapidly-from 64.2 zettabytes in 2020 to more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. (Statista)
-
80% of worldwide data will be unstructured by 2025. (IDC)
-
97% of Fortune 1000 leaders say they are investing in data initiatives in 2022. In 2021, 92% of organizations reported realizing measurable business benefits, up from just 48% in 2017 and 70% in 2020. (NewVantage Partners)
The growing interest in the strategic use of data analytics will elevate the visibility of contact centers as a vital source of competitive intelligence. In fact, LiveVox CMO Nick Bandy predicts that contact centers will emerge as the epicenter of analytics in the coming 12-24 months.
"Companies will increasingly look to the contact center to provide the insights that enable fast, informed decision-making across the organization-a strategic differentiator in today's rapidly changing business environment," Bandy says. "The center's ability to capture the voice of the customer and deep-dive into the data to uncover trends in customer intent, sentiment, and service outcomes will enable center leaders to deliver relevant insights to senior executives across marketing, sales, R&D, billing, and other functions. As a result, we will see contact center leaders finally earning a long-sought-after seat-and voice-at the C-Suite table."
The following are five steps for leveraging contact center analyticsto demonstrate the value of your operation in driving business growth objectives.
