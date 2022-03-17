LiveVox : How Does Your Contact Center Measure Up Against Your Peers?

In their independent research, Aberdeen identified different market pressures impacting each operating model, all of which track along the lines of people, processes, and technology as well as the need for greater simplification of backend tools and more connected workflows. Aberdeen states:

Outbound contact centersneed to stay up to date with changes in customer expectations to influence the customer journey, sales opportunities, and ultimately revenue. Today's empowered customers want to use new devices and channels to engage with businesses, and outbound contact centers are struggling to keep up with those advances in buyer behavior. Reducing operating costs to boost profit margins is also important for those with outbound models

Inbound contact centersneed to hire and retain qualified agents who are knowledgeable about their products and services and can efficiently address customer concerns. They struggle with finding and retaining the right talent to drive operational efficiency in service delivery. Boosting agent engagement through programs such as agent empowerment, gamification, and Performance management along with proactive skills-based hiring are vital for helping to address these challenges.

Blended contact centersmust assess the scale/impact of each pressure on their activities holistically and prioritize addressing challenges to alleviate the most pressing issues to support achieving their goals. For example, if they struggle with short-staffing, then ramp-up and onboarding programs must be a priority. Whereas, if they struggle with achieving desired CX results (e.g., customer satisfaction, customer retention), they must prioritize adapting to changing customer needs through better use of relevant tools, channels, and processes. It's important to note that often those priorities overlap. For example, a lack of skilled employees may hinder the quality of CX results. That's why it's important for business leaders in blended firms to prioritize the challenges by determining which factors have the greatest impact on their ability to achieve desired outcomes.