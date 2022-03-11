LiveVox : How To Use a Speed Dialer To Boost Productivity and Efficiency

Speed dialer technology automatically dials phone numbers from a preselected contact list. It helps boost call volume, reduce agent idle time, and increase ROI. It's a game-changer for your agents as it streamlines their outbound call processand reduces the need for them to search, dial, and record information.

In addition to basic speed dialer technology, cutting-edge software also offers additional features to reach customers more efficiently and increase agent productivity. Discover the benefits of using a speed dialer and what additional features and services you should look for in a software.

Increase agent productivity and performance

Speed dialer software creates an organized and optimized system for your company. Your agents can spend less time searching contact information, dialing phone numbers, and recording key information. Instead, they're able to do what they're great at: helping customers.

Improve customer experience

The less time your customers are waiting on the phone for an agent, the better. Speed dialer technology ensures that calls are transferred to idle agents, reducing customer wait time and boosting satisfaction.