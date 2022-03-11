Log in
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.

(LVOX)
LiveVox : How To Use a Speed Dialer To Boost Productivity and Efficiency

03/11/2022 | 11:30am EST
Speed dialer technology automatically dials phone numbers from a preselected contact list. It helps boost call volume, reduce agent idle time, and increase ROI. It's a game-changer for your agents as it streamlines their outbound call processand reduces the need for them to search, dial, and record information.

In addition to basic speed dialer technology, cutting-edge software also offers additional features to reach customers more efficiently and increase agent productivity. Discover the benefits of using a speed dialer and what additional features and services you should look for in a software.

Increase agent productivity and performance

Speed dialer software creates an organized and optimized system for your company. Your agents can spend less time searching contact information, dialing phone numbers, and recording key information. Instead, they're able to do what they're great at: helping customers.

Improve customer experience

The less time your customers are waiting on the phone for an agent, the better. Speed dialer technology ensures that calls are transferred to idle agents, reducing customer wait time and boosting satisfaction.

Disclaimer

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 -102 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 506
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Average target price 8,17 $
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik James Fowler EVP-Worldwide Sales & Business Operations
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.-16.31%391
ACCENTURE PLC-25.34%195 617
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.14%175 309
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%111 829
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.28%100 170
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.96%87 970