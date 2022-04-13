Log in
LiveVox : The Benefits of Live Chat

04/13/2022
READ MORE: Why Omnichannel Is Key To Great Customer Journeys

Gathers valuable data

Chat sessions are a rich source of customer data, from basic profile information like their name and email to details on their product needs and communication preferences. Through live chat, brands can gather a wealth of data and tie it to the customer's record, then store the transcript so it's easily accessible for future reference.

Nurtures customers

Live chat helps you create additional touchpoints with prospective customers that move them further down your sales funnel. And it's not just about winning new customers; live chat is also a valuable tool for nurturing existing customers, welcoming them back to your website and promoting repeat sales.

Boosts agent productivity

On the internal side, increased efficiency is one of the biggest live chat benefits. Chat agents can service several customers at once, use canned responses to provide rapid-fire answers and leverage scripting for the most common conversation topics. All of this leads to faster resolutions and lower wait times.

Reduces repetition

Sometimes a support inquiry is best suited for a phone call. When the conversation begins on chat, however, brands can use it to gather cursory information like the customer's name and account number before transferring to a voice agent so the customer doesn't have to repeat themself.

Facilitates automation

The benefits of live chat become even more potent when you layer on artificial intelligence through smart chatbots. Today's chatbots go far beyond the copy-and-pasted Q&As of years past. Thanks to natural language processing, chatbots can "understand" what a customer is asking about and intelligently direct them to the best resource for their needs.

Produces quick feedback

Gathering feedback is instrumental in improving your customer service (not to mention your products themselves), but getting customers to actually take feedback surveys is an uphill battle. Live chat doesn't always have to be for providing support; boost customer feedback by using it to prompt visitors with a quick one-question survey that takes only seconds to answer.

Leads to a positive customer experience

Live chat has everything customers crave from a support experience. It's fast, so they can spend less time waiting for answers and more time going about their day. It's convenient, so they can access it from anywhere, on any device. Most importantly, it's effective, routing them to a resource that actually solves their problem. The result is a better overall user experience that leads to higher satisfaction and longer customer relationships.

Disclaimer

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:34:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stewart Bloom Executive Chairman
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Richard Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.-41.75%272
ACCENTURE PLC-21.18%206 951
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.26%177 540
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.75%113 295
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.33%97 056
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.70%96 025