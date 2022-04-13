LiveVox : The Benefits of Live Chat

READ MORE: Why Omnichannel Is Key To Great Customer Journeys

Gathers valuable data

Chat sessions are a rich source of customer data, from basic profile information like their name and email to details on their product needs and communication preferences. Through live chat, brands can gather a wealth of data and tie it to the customer's record, then store the transcript so it's easily accessible for future reference.

Nurtures customers

Live chat helps you create additional touchpoints with prospective customers that move them further down your sales funnel. And it's not just about winning new customers; live chat is also a valuable tool for nurturing existing customers, welcoming them back to your website and promoting repeat sales.

Boosts agent productivity

On the internal side, increased efficiency is one of the biggest live chat benefits. Chat agents can service several customers at once, use canned responses to provide rapid-fire answers and leverage scripting for the most common conversation topics. All of this leads to faster resolutions and lower wait times.

Reduces repetition

Sometimes a support inquiry is best suited for a phone call. When the conversation begins on chat, however, brands can use it to gather cursory information like the customer's name and account number before transferring to a voice agent so the customer doesn't have to repeat themself.

Facilitates automation

The benefits of live chat become even more potent when you layer on artificial intelligence through smart chatbots. Today's chatbots go far beyond the copy-and-pasted Q&As of years past. Thanks to natural language processing, chatbots can "understand" what a customer is asking about and intelligently direct them to the best resource for their needs.

Produces quick feedback

Gathering feedback is instrumental in improving your customer service (not to mention your products themselves), but getting customers to actually take feedback surveys is an uphill battle. Live chat doesn't always have to be for providing support; boost customer feedback by using it to prompt visitors with a quick one-question survey that takes only seconds to answer.

Leads to a positive customer experience

Live chat has everything customers crave from a support experience. It's fast, so they can spend less time waiting for answers and more time going about their day. It's convenient, so they can access it from anywhere, on any device. Most importantly, it's effective, routing them to a resource that actually solves their problem. The result is a better overall user experience that leads to higher satisfaction and longer customer relationships.