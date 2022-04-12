LiveVox : The Benefits of SMS Marketing

Versatile

As the old saying goes, big things come in small packages. SMS marketing offers infinite possibilities in a compact, 160-character container. Here are just a few of the ways businesses can use it:

Welcome new customers

Remind customers of upcoming bills and offer an easy way to pay

Confirm, cancel and reschedule appointments

Run flash sales

Offer exclusive discounts to VIP customers

Send order confirmations and shipping updates

Provide tech support

Distribute customer feedback surveys

Once you start brainstorming ideas, the opportunities to engage customers through text message app marketing are endless.

Customizable

SMS marketing allows you to engage with customers based on their known data points and preferences, like how they prefer to be contacted, what types of communications they want to receive, and even how often you contact them. The more you tailor your communications to customers' wishes, the more positive their experience with your brand will be.

Zero-Party Data

Privacy is a top concern for consumers, and brands have struggled to adapt to new limitations on data sharing between applications. SMS marketing offers a valuable opportunity to gather zero-party data-that's data that the customer has directly and intentionally shared with a brand-which you can then use to further personalize their experience.

Low Competition

Despite the near-universal usage of text messaging, the majority of brands still don't take advantage of SMS as a marketing medium. The space is much less crowded than platforms like email, which makes it easier for you to stand out and means you face less competition for customers' attention than you do in a place like their inbox.

Cost-Effective

SMS campaigns are more inexpensive than traditional forms of marketing and advertising. Yet because they're so versatile and customizable, they have the potential to produce much higher ROI. And because of the data, you can draw from SMS marketing, you'll have a much more nuanced understanding of each campaign's performance than something like a TV or streaming ad where there's no way to know exactly what actions customers took after viewing the ad.

Data Friendly

In addition to customer data like communication preferences, SMS marketing allows you to gather a wealth of behavioral data like what types of messages subscribers read and click on. This helps you refine future messaging and continually optimize your performance.