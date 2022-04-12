Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LiveVox Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.

(LVOX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.000 USD   +2.39%
Summary 
Summary

LiveVox : The Benefits of SMS Marketing

04/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Versatile

As the old saying goes, big things come in small packages. SMS marketing offers infinite possibilities in a compact, 160-character container. Here are just a few of the ways businesses can use it:

  • Welcome new customers
  • Remind customers of upcoming bills and offer an easy way to pay
  • Confirm, cancel and reschedule appointments
  • Run flash sales
  • Offer exclusive discounts to VIP customers
  • Send order confirmations and shipping updates
  • Provide tech support
  • Distribute customer feedback surveys

Once you start brainstorming ideas, the opportunities to engage customers through text message app marketing are endless.

Customizable

SMS marketing allows you to engage with customers based on their known data points and preferences, like how they prefer to be contacted, what types of communications they want to receive, and even how often you contact them. The more you tailor your communications to customers' wishes, the more positive their experience with your brand will be.

Zero-Party Data

Privacy is a top concern for consumers, and brands have struggled to adapt to new limitations on data sharing between applications. SMS marketing offers a valuable opportunity to gather zero-party data-that's data that the customer has directly and intentionally shared with a brand-which you can then use to further personalize their experience.

Low Competition

Despite the near-universal usage of text messaging, the majority of brands still don't take advantage of SMS as a marketing medium. The space is much less crowded than platforms like email, which makes it easier for you to stand out and means you face less competition for customers' attention than you do in a place like their inbox.

Cost-Effective

SMS campaigns are more inexpensive than traditional forms of marketing and advertising. Yet because they're so versatile and customizable, they have the potential to produce much higher ROI. And because of the data, you can draw from SMS marketing, you'll have a much more nuanced understanding of each campaign's performance than something like a TV or streaming ad where there's no way to know exactly what actions customers took after viewing the ad.

Data Friendly

In addition to customer data like communication preferences, SMS marketing allows you to gather a wealth of behavioral data like what types of messages subscribers read and click on. This helps you refine future messaging and continually optimize your performance.

Disclaimer

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.
LiveVox Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stewart Bloom Executive Chairman
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Richard Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.-43.11%266
ACCENTURE PLC-21.05%207 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.12%178 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.45%113 646
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.42%97 605
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%97 014