LiveVox : This One Everyday Thing Can Boost Your Contact Rates Over 70%

Managers are constantly looking over all sorts of KPIs and contact rates are easily one of the best ways they can tell if they are running a successful operation. Contact rates are generally measured by dividing the number of individuals who answer by the number of calls made. Outbound telemarketing campaigns only work by generating leads, reaching out, and getting people to actually pick up the phone. So, high contact rates matter.

For this reason, contact centers should be continually striving to up their numbers. Some reasons why contact centers are struggling with poor contact rates are outdated technology, ineffective sales techniques, call lists with numbers that are no longer in service or assigned to the person on the list, etc.

While it can be a bit of a battle to improve numbers, there are definitely some concrete strategies that will work. One of these strategies is to expand into the digital world with two-way SMS and to take advantage of the opportunities that come with it. It's noticeably harder to get people to pick up the phone these days, especially with caller ID and people not answering unrecognized numbers. This path offers a better chance at getting people to respond.

Why two-way text messaging?

Incorporating two-way digital messaging into your communications suite will surely boost your contact rates and has several other benefits, as well. An SMS platform brings together both outbound and inbound text messaging to a unified channel. This allows you to offer a more mainstream option for people who may be wary of answering the phone or even responding to emails.

US consumers actively want companies to adopt two-way messaging as a form of communication, and according to a study almost two-thirds (63 percent) of respondents would be willing to switch to a company that had text messaging as an option. This is a user-friendly medium that keeps customers happy by preventing them from having long wait times on the phone.

Text messaging is a great way to connect with customers for promotional purposes too. You can send them things like payment reminders, updated offers, account updates, great deals that are currently going on, coupons, and so much more. People are also much more likely to see these messages, unlike emails they might not check regularly or that go straight to spam (which everyone is definitely guilty of never checking).

Many people prefer texting to calling anyway, especially younger people who grew up with texting being their primary way of communication. Not to mention that it gives people more of a chance to respond, rather than agents having to rely on catching people when they're near their phones to see that someone is calling.

LiveVox worked with Eastern Account System to integrate an innovative platform, in order to "improve customer experience, increase contact rates, and decrease costs per interaction." In 2019, Eastern expanded its omnichannel with LiveVox and added two-way SMS. By modernizing their software infrastructure they managed to seamlessly transform their customer experience.

One thing that Eastern was able to achieve when upgrading was to maintain a balance between compliance and convenience. This means giving customers what they want, which is the ability to contact a company through text message while ensuring real-time consent. A business needs to always gain consent first to start texting someone and once they have opted in, then a brand can continue engaging with potential customers.

It definitely helped Eastern increase their probability of connecting with customers to collect on accounts. After all, it takes an average of 8 cold call attempts to reach a prospect, which is up from 3.68 attempts in 2007.

Bringing in text messaging was also a sound financial choice for Eastern, as they saw a $6 decrease per interaction. Another benefit was scalability to accommodate future digital channel adoption. After working with LiveVox for two years and seeing fantastic results, they decided to expand further and adopt webchat to offer another service for connecting with customers.

Overall, Eastern achieved what they had set out to do by connecting with LiveVox and recognizing that the way forward was to go digital.