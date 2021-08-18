Log in
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.

(LVOX)
LiveVox : Why AI-Powered Speech Analytics is a Secret Weapon in the Contact Center

08/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
AI-powered speech analytics reveals hidden insights in the calls your contact center receives. These insights help you create a better experience for your customer and a more efficient system.

Speech analytics is not just a conversation transcription tool. You can program it to identify and analyze words, phrases, categories, and themes within a conversation. It can uncover patterns and pain points that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Speech analytics lets you hear the voice of your customer like it has never been heard before.

Why AI-powered speech analytics?

Much of your call center's responsibility is keeping your customers satisfied. 33% of customers say they will walk away after one bad experience.

Great customer service looks like this:

  • Meeting your customer's needs
  • Serving your customers quickly and efficiently
  • Empathy towards your customers' issues

Here are five reasons your customers will thank you for adopting AI-powered speech analytics.

  1. You'll grow customer insight

Data helps you improve every aspect of your call center. It helps you focus your strategy on continuing the things that you are doing right and correcting those you aren't.

More data means more accurate analytics. As your sample size of data increases, you can predict outcomes with more accuracy.

If you are an average contact center, each of your agents receives, on average, 50 calls per day. That's a lot of data to pass up without leveraging speech analytics.

Speech-to-text analytics uses machine learning and natural language processing to transcribe and classify conversations. You can categorize and score calls to find out:

  • Customer intent
  • Cause for dissatisfaction
  • Reasons for call ends

The more you know about each conversation, the more you can fine-tune your approach. Using this data you can create an actionable plan to make adjustments to meet your customers' needs.

  1. You'll have a 'fly on the wall' in every call

Two problems that plague customers and call centers alike are:

  • Low first call resolution rates - having to call back multiple times for the same reason is a major source of customer frustration
  • Average handle time - being transferred agent to agent because no one has the answer takes up valuable time in your customer's day

With speech analytics, you can listen in on conversations and find areas of knowledge that agents lack. Speech analytics provide objective and targeted information to your agents about what they are doing right and how they might improve.

When your agents are more knowledgeable your customers reap the benefits. Each time they interact with your call center, the agents they are connected with are more likely to have all of the information necessary to resolve their query.

As your agents are trained to be more efficient, your average handle time also improves. This means your customers are on hold and on the line for less time.

  1. You'll teach agents EQ

Sometimes the conversations that happen in the call center are loaded with emotions like frustration and dissatisfaction. Having an empathetic ear on the other end of the conversation lets your customers know you hear them and are doing everything in your power to assist.

Studies have found that the best way to develop emotional intelligence is through practice. Agents can practice soft skills like empathy, active listening, and de-escalation by leveraging real-time speech analytics. They can coach your agents during customer calls and provide recommendations.

Empathetic agents take ownership of the problem and strive to see it through. Your customers feel valued, heard, and taken care of.

  1. You'll root out problems & provide root cause solutions

Customer intent gives you insight into the reasons your customers are calling and can help you identify problems in your products and services. Speech analytics can identify patterns in customer intent that can be used to solve issues before they become problems for your customers.

For example, if a high number of customers are calling to troubleshoot why they can't log in to their accounts, there may be a problem with your website. You can reduce the number of customers this problem affects simply by being aware of its existence.

The fewer problems your customers encounter, the better. Your customers will thank you for being proactive in your customer service strategy.

  1. You'll exceed expectations

Speech analytics identifies what your customers want and what they expect out of their experience. You can make sure the service you are providing is in line with both of these with the use of scorecards.

You can create scorecards for each call that have core customer service values baked into them. As you hone in on what your customers need, want, and expect you can adjust scorecards to reflect those findings.

Speech analytics lets you automatically score these conversations and provide instant feedback to your agents creating an environment for continuous improvement that makes a happy customer.

About LiveVox

LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. We seamlessly integrate omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities to deliver an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. Our reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on communication channels of choice to drive contact center performance. Our battle-tested risk mitigation and security tools help clients maximize their potential in an ever-changing business environment. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox's CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. Our more than 500 global employees are headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India.

To learn more, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

Disclaimer

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
