Predictive Dialer FAQ: You Asked, We Answered

A predictive dialer is an automatic phone dialer system that makes phone calls before an agent is available. The dialer makes multiple calls across lines and either hangs up when it reaches an answering machine or leaves a message. When a live person is detected on the phone, the dialer connects the right agent to the line.

A predictive dialer is a type of automated dialer. It's designed to increase agent efficiency by calling as many leads as possible. Predictive dialing systems screen out busy signals, unanswered calls, disconnected lines, and fax machines, and use answering machine detection. This minimizes the number of abandoned calls, so agents get more time with customers.

Predictive dialers come in many forms like hardware systems, cloud-based providers, or as part of a contact center platform.