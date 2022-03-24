Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LiveVox Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.

03/24 02:41:27 pm EDT
3.095 USD   +3.17%
3.095 USD   +3.17%
Predictive Dialer FAQ: You Asked, We Answered

03/24/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
A predictive dialer is an automatic phone dialer system that makes phone calls before an agent is available. The dialer makes multiple calls across lines and either hangs up when it reaches an answering machine or leaves a message. When a live person is detected on the phone, the dialer connects the right agent to the line.

A predictive dialer is a type of automated dialer. It's designed to increase agent efficiency by calling as many leads as possible. Predictive dialing systems screen out busy signals, unanswered calls, disconnected lines, and fax machines, and use answering machine detection. This minimizes the number of abandoned calls, so agents get more time with customers.

Predictive dialers come in many forms like hardware systems, cloud-based providers, or as part of a contact center platform.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:31:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Pantuliano Independent Director
Doug Ceto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDING, INC.-41.75%272
ACCENTURE PLC-22.69%203 005
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.69%179 580
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%115 381
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.81%102 651
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.79%89 289