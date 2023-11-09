LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For a detailed summary of the financial results, please see our Form 10-Q posted at our investor relations site investors.livevox.com/sec-filings.

As previously disclosed, on October 3, 2023, the Company agreed to be acquired by a wholly owned subsidiary of NICE, Ltd. (the “Merger”). A copy of the press release announcing the Merger and supplemental materials can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.livevox.com/news-events/press-releases. Additional details and information about the transactions are available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 4, 2023, as well as in subsequent filings made with the SEC. The Merger is subject to regulatory approvals in addition to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Given the announced Merger, the Company will not host an earnings conference call.

Updated Full Year Guidance

In determining the financial guidance to provide to investors, the Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives and global economic outlook. LiveVox emphasizes that the guidance provided is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

As such, LiveVox is providing guidance for its full year 2023 as follows:

Total revenue for Fiscal Year 2023 is now expected to be in the range of $142 million to $143 million.

The Company is not providing updated guidance on adjusted EBITDA and withdraws its previous guidance relating to adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include risks or liabilities assumed as a result of the proposed acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Merger; our expectations regarding the timing and completion of the Merger; the business, operations and financial performance of the Company, including market conditions and global and economic factors beyond the Company’s control, such as a tight labor market, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, volatility in foreign exchange rates, supply chain constraints, recessionary fears, and global impacts from armed conflicts and wars as well as governmental sanctions imposed in response; the high level of competition in the cloud contact center industry and the intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies in the industry in which the Company operates; the effect of legal, tax and regulatory changes, the Company's reliance on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers and aggregators to provide its products and for other aspects of its business; the Company’s ability to complete the Merger, raise financing or complete acquisitions in the future; the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the future financial performance of the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; reliance on information systems and the ability to properly maintain the confidentiality and integrity of data; the occurrence of cyber incidents or a deficiency in cybersecurity protocols; the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”), including its ability to comply with the requirement that the bid price for the Class A common stock be above $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days; the ability to obtain third-party software licenses for use in or with the Company’s products; as well as those factors described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of LiveVox's SEC filings and other public announcements that LiveVox may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 35,352 $ 35,253 $ 107,593 $ 100,333 Cost of revenue 11,274 12,893 35,676 39,073 Gross profit 24,078 22,360 71,917 61,260 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expense 10,988 13,759 35,761 42,795 General and administrative expense 10,057 7,255 28,621 22,855 Research and development expense 7,340 7,553 22,182 24,210 Total operating expenses 28,385 28,567 86,564 89,860 Loss from operations (4,307 ) (6,207 ) (14,647 ) (28,600 ) Interest expense, net 1,036 896 3,458 2,390 Change in the fair value of warrant liability 50 350 (133 ) (134 ) Other expense, net 407 160 295 209 Total other expense, net 1,493 1,406 3,620 2,465 Pre-tax loss (5,800 ) (7,613 ) (18,267 ) (31,065 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (53 ) 159 338 474 Net loss $ (5,747 ) $ (7,772 ) $ (18,605 ) $ (31,539 ) Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (5,747 ) $ (7,772 ) $ (18,605 ) $ (31,539 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment 38 (159 ) 244 (361 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 103 (316 ) 689 (1,492 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 141 (475 ) 933 (1,853 ) Comprehensive loss $ (5,606 ) $ (8,247 ) $ (17,672 ) $ (33,392 ) Net loss per share Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 94,372 92,351 93,598 91,800

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,208 $ 20,742 Marketable securities—available for sale debt securities, current (amortized cost of $44,914 and $49,593 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 44,192 48,182 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of credit losses of $2,487 and $1,459 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 23,807 21,447 Deferred sales commissions, current 3,531 3,171 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,925 5,211 Total current assets 91,663 98,753 Property and equipment, net 1,927 2,618 Goodwill 47,481 47,481 Intangible assets, net 14,254 16,655 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,237 4,920 Deposits and other 406 371 Deferred sales commissions, net of current 7,676 7,356 Deferred tax asset, net 20 1 Total assets $ 166,664 $ 178,155 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,602 $ 5,987 Accrued expenses 12,180 12,399 Deferred revenue, current 1,303 1,318 Term loan, current 1,823 982 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,207 1,655 Finance lease liabilities, current — 11 Total current liabilities 22,115 22,352 Deferred revenue, net of current 450 338 Term loan, net of current 52,166 53,585 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 2,909 3,649 Warrant liability 500 633 Other long-term liabilities 361 363 Total liabilities 78,501 80,920 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 25,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized and 94,469 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023; 500,000 shares authorized and 92,729 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 273,519 264,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,263 ) (2,196 ) Accumulated deficit (184,102 ) (165,497 ) Total stockholders’ equity 88,163 97,235 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 166,664 $ 178,155

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (18,605 ) $ (31,539 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 706 873 Amortization of identified intangible assets 2,401 2,677 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 143 81 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 2,702 2,312 Non-cash lease expense 986 1,369 Stock-based compensation expense 9,871 8,878 Credit loss expense 1,060 373 Loss on disposition or impairment of asset 773 13 Deferred income tax benefit (19 ) (133 ) Net realized loss on sale of marketable securities 83 42 Amortization of premium paid on marketable securities 54 346 Change in the fair value of the warrant liability (133 ) (134 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,420 ) (498 ) Other assets (1,749 ) 1,249 Deferred sales commissions (3,381 ) (3,340 ) Accounts payable (386 ) (2,369 ) Accrued expenses 222 (1,945 ) Deferred revenue 97 (71 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,189 ) (1,467 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,784 ) (23,283 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (69 ) (880 ) Purchases of marketable securities (19,802 ) (9,459 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 11,588 3,451 Proceeds from maturities and principal paydowns of marketable securities 12,755 5,961 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,472 (927 ) Financing activities: Repayments on loan payable (421 ) (421 ) Proceeds from drawdown on line of credit 320 — Repayments of drawdown on line of credit (320 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (299 ) — Repayments on finance lease obligations (11 ) (19 ) Payments of employees’ withholding taxes on net share settlement of stock-based awards (1,509 ) (513 ) Proceeds from the structured payable arrangement — 1,311 Principal payments under the structured payable arrangement (441 ) (435 ) Net transfer from LiveVox TopCo 237 — Net cash used in financing activities (2,444 ) (77 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 222 (336 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,534 ) (24,623 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 20,742 47,317 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 13,208 $ 22,694

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 4,130 $ 2,619 Income taxes paid 1,005 345 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Net unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities $ (689 ) $ 1,492 Additional right-of-use assets — 1,261

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets (dollars in thousands):

As of September 30, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,208 $ 22,594 Restricted cash, current — 100 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,208 $ 22,694

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors and allows for better comparison of financial results among our competitors.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

We monitor Adjusted EBITDA, a non-generally accepted accounting principle (“Non-GAAP”) financial measure, to analyze our financial results and believe that it is useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps illustrate underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, we use this measure to establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business and evaluating our performance. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from that of other companies in our industry. We compensate for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) long-term equity incentive bonus, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) interest income or expense, net, (v) change in the fair value of warrant liability, (vi) other income or expense, net, (vii) benefit from or provision for income taxes, and (viii) other items that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Percentage

U.S. GAAP defines gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Cost of revenue includes all expenses associated with our various product offerings. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back the following items: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expense; and (iii) restructuring cost. We add back depreciation and amortization, long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring cost because they are one-time or non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these one-time or non-cash items because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe showing Non-GAAP gross margin to remove the impact of these one-time or non-cash expenses is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin percentage by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by revenue, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

Management uses Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage to evaluate operating performance and to determine resource allocation among our various product offerings. We believe Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage provide useful information to investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors and allows for better comparison of financial results among our competitors. Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage or similarly titled measures in the same manner as we do.

Please see tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented.

GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (5,747 ) $ (7,772 ) $ (18,605 ) $ (31,539 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,025 1,119 3,106 3,550 Long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expense 3,980 2,976 9,871 8,878 Interest expense, net 1,036 896 3,458 2,390 Change in the fair value of warrant liability 50 350 (133 ) (134 ) Other expense, net 407 160 295 209 Acquisition and financing related fee and expense — — — 10 Transaction-related cost 1,431 98 1,431 281 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (53 ) 159 338 474 Restructuring cost — 521 3,526 521 Other non-recurring expenses 329 — 1,095 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,458 $ (1,493 ) $ 4,382 $ (15,360 )

GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 24,078 $ 22,360 $ 71,917 $ 61,260 Depreciation and amortization 299 343 908 1,295 Long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expense 351 284 716 999 Restructuring cost — 400 1,155 400 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,728 $ 23,387 $ 74,696 $ 63,954 Gross margin % 68.1 % 63.4 % 66.8 % 61.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin % 69.9 % 66.3 % 69.4 % 63.7 %

Stock-based compensation expenses included in our results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 351 $ 284 $ 716 $ 999 Sales and marketing expense 748 706 1,624 2,184 General and administrative expense 1,607 1,055 4,496 2,655 Research and development expense 1,274 931 3,035 3,040 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 3,980 $ 2,976 $ 9,871 $ 8,878

