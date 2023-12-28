LiveVox Holdings, Inc.(NasdaqGS:LVOX) dropped from S&P TMI Index

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is a cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform that it provides for enterprises, business process outsourcers (BPOs) and collections agencies. The Company's CCaaS platform provides customers with a scalable, cloud-based architecture and pre-integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to support enterprise-grade deployments of its solutions, including omnichannel customer connectivity, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce engagement management (WFM). The Company's omnichannel product offerings enable its customers to connect with their customers through their channels of choice, including the human voice, virtual agents powered by AI, e-mail, text, or Web chat. Its platform features a native CRM, which unifies disparate, department-level systems of record to present contact center agents with a single view of its customers without displacing or replacing existing CRMs or other systems of record.

Related indices Russell 2000