LiveVox Launches on Salesforce AppExchange, Enabling Contact Centers to Improve Customer Experience with Embedded LiveVox Capabilities in the Salesforce Interface

New LiveVox and Salesforce Integration Simplifies Next-Generation Unified Communication for Customer Service and Lead Generation Teams

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that its Contact Center solution is available on the Salesforce AppExchange. LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce allows agents to handle and make customer calls directly from their Salesforce workspace. As a result, businesses can now leverage the LiveVox Contact Center Platform and Salesforce CRM together to streamline workflows and create an exceptional, seamless experience for both customers and agents.

“Contact Center data is incredibly powerful when it’s applied to customer service and lead generation efforts,” said Louis Summe, CEO and co-founder, LiveVox. “LiveVox’s integration with Salesforce will give agents a comprehensive view of the customer journey across every channel through a single, seamless user interface. As a result, agents will be armed with the tools and data that they need to be more effective and productive across every single customer interaction.”

LiveVox’s performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solutions are purpose-built to power exceptional customer and agent experiences. The company’s pre-integrated contact center solutions are easy to implement and optimize, allowing companies to replace or enhance their existing contact center platform. LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce features include:

A single, seamless user interface for agents to access voice call functionality using the LiveVox Agent Panel within the Salesforce CRM browser window. The unified desktop combines Voice controls with the full breadth of Salesforce CRM for streamlined contact center touchpoints that enable effective, efficient service.

for agents to access voice call functionality using the LiveVox Agent Panel within the Salesforce CRM browser window. The unified desktop combines Voice controls with the full breadth of Salesforce CRM for streamlined contact center touchpoints that enable effective, efficient service. Outbound manual dial lets agents make outbound calls to specific contacts at their own pace and easily engage with customers based on intuition and interaction history provided in the Salesforce CRM.

lets agents make outbound calls to specific contacts at their own pace and easily engage with customers based on intuition and interaction history provided in the Salesforce CRM. Click-to-dial enhances agent productivity by increasing outreach potential and engagement.

enhances agent productivity by increasing outreach potential and engagement. Inbound calls increase efficiency and empower cohesive customer journeys. When an inbound call comes in, the agent immediately sees related records so they can quickly pull up the customer information and open cases.

increase efficiency and empower cohesive customer journeys. When an inbound call comes in, the agent immediately sees related records so they can quickly pull up the customer information and open cases. Call activity logs help agents and supervisors keep detailed call records directly within the Salesforce CRM. Calls that connect to an agent automatically create call records within Salesforce, making it easy for users to manage call activity notes and follow up tasks.

To learn more about LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce, click here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005496/en/