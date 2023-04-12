LiveVox Named An Innovation Leader In Frost Radar™ For The North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market

Frost & Sullivan recognizes LiveVox for its single pane of glass view for agents, competitive total cost of ownership (TCO), and robust security and reliability

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced it has been named to Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Frost Radar™ for The North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market. LiveVox was recognized as an innovation leader for its competitive total cost of ownership (TCO), simplified ease of use and management, and robust security and reliability.

For the Frost Radar™, Frost & Sullivan evaluated full contact center suite providers in the enterprise and large enterprise market with core competencies in key trend areas – including workforce optimization (WFO), workforce engagement management (WEM), and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies plotted on the Frost Radar™ are identified as leaders in growth, innovation, or both, and are seen as instrumental in advancing the industry into the future. Frost & Sullivan highlighted LiveVox’s single pane of glass agent view – with integrated knowledge management and ticketing, pre-built campaign management and risk mitigation, customer relationship management (CRM), WEM, and unified channels – as a strong offering for contact centers that want to create a unified and informed experience for their agents.

"We identified LiveVox as a top innovator in North America based on their growth in the highly competitive enterprise market and their ability to provide holistic solutions for contact center leaders,” observed Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "LiveVox’s purpose-built contact center CRM and SpeechIQ® with quality management provide contact center agents with a complete and informed view of all pertinent data, with integrated training. It showcases the company’s ability to bundle complementary features to create broader, easy- to-use capabilities for the industry."

“We’re honored to be named as a top innovator in the cloud contact center market by Frost & Sullivan,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “Digital transformation and a more dispersed workforce have made it more important than ever to not only deliver solutions that improve the agent and customer experience, but that also maximize productivity and ROI. LiveVox is proud to be recognized for this.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

Forward-Looking Statements

