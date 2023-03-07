LiveVox Named Innovator by Aragon in 2022 Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers

Identified for its purpose-built contact center CRM and pre-integrated omnichannel and AI capabilities that optimize customer experience and engagement

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced it has been named an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers, 2022. LiveVox was identified for its easy system and agent orchestration and ability to personalize customer interactions through its pre-integrated omnichannel and AI capabilities, allowing customers to deliver exceptional experiences for agents and customers while driving efficiency.

Aragon Research analysts evaluated 15 contact center providers that are making a difference in intelligent contact centers, ranking vendors based on strategy, reach and platform performance. The report identified LiveVox for a number of key strengths, including personalization – easily enabled by its purpose-built CRM – which facilitates smooth escalations to agents, and syncs information across systems to keep the customer at the center of every interaction. In addition to equipping agents with the data-driven insights and pre-integrated tools needed to succeed, Aragon analysts also highlighted the company’s key intelligence capabilities – including LiveVox’s SpeechIQ® with automated Quality Management. Speech IQ provides unified insights about the customer experience, by combining speech analytics with omnichannel intelligence and the ability to improve agent performance and deliver better customer experiences.

Contact center providers are facing increased pressure to modernize their offerings to streamline the customer journey. Aragon’s report found that by 2024, 55 percent of contact center providers will enable the development of an enhanced customer profile that will facilitate a more personalized customer experience. Identified as an Innovator by Aragon for its highly customizable capabilities, LiveVox continues to lead in the modernization of the contact center by providing a highly insight-driven and individualized experience – giving agents the tools and customer data they need to resolve unique customer issues efficiently and meet rising expectations for a smooth and effective brand experience.

“LiveVox is honored to be named as an Innovator by Aragon, as we continue to help customers transform their contact center performance. At a time when speed and personalization is critical to the customer experience, LiveVox is dedicated to streamlining the customer journey with an emphasis on ease-of-use and continued partnership with our customers,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “We look forward to further evolving and expanding our robust suite of cloud contact center solutions to help our customers reach their full potential and maximize ROI.”

“This is LiveVox’s first year in the Intelligent Contact Center Globe, demonstrating a notable positioning in the market,” said Aragon Research Founder & CEO, Jim Lundy. “LiveVox offers comprehensive data-powered contact center solutions to the market and with its easy orchestration of data, apps, and workflows, it should be on any business and IT leaders’ radar.”

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

Forward-Looking Statements

