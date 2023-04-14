Advanced search
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.

(LVOX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
3.160 USD   +2.27%
08:04aLiveVox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023
BU
04/12LiveVox Named An Innovation Leader In Frost Radar™ For The North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market
BU
04/05Livevox : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
LiveVox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

04/14/2023 | 08:04am EDT
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 844-825-9789 (domestic) or 412-317-5180 (international) using passcode 5236861. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/ or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10177487 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, May 23, 2023. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 146 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 293 M 293 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,16 $
Average target price 3,23 $
Spread / Average Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John D. DiLullo Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stewart Bloom Executive Chairman
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Richard Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.6.40%293
ACCENTURE PLC6.91%180 157
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 871
SIEMENS AG11.29%126 380
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.77%116 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.73%90 018
