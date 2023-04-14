LiveVox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 844-825-9789 (domestic) or 412-317-5180 (international) using passcode 5236861. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/ or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10177487 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, May 23, 2023. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

