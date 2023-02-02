LiveVox to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-300-8521 (domestic) or 412-317-6026 (international) using passcode 1568795. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/ or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10171791 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, March 22, 2023. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 620 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005286/en/