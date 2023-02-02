Advanced search
    LVOX   US53838L1008

LIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.

(LVOX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-01 pm EST
2.820 USD   -3.09%
08:06aLiveVox to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023
BU
01/27Barclays Expands Technology Banking Franchise with Two Senior Appointments
AQ
01/17Livevox : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
LiveVox to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023

02/02/2023 | 08:06am EST
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-300-8521 (domestic) or 412-317-6026 (international) using passcode 1568795. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/ or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10171791 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, March 22, 2023. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 620 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 135 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
John D. DiLullo Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stewart Bloom Executive Chairman
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Richard Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.-5.05%261
ACCENTURE PLC6.28%178 594
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.66%152 548
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.12%122 138
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.08%93 957
INFOSYS LIMITED2.84%78 271