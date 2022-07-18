Log in
LIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.

(LVOX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
1.490 USD   -0.67%
08:01aLiveVox to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022
BU
07/13Piper Sandler Adjusts LiveVox Holding's Price Target to $4 from $6, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
06/30San Francisco Chronicle Names LiveVox a Winner of the Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award
BU
LiveVox to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

07/18/2022 | 08:01am EDT
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international) using passcode 10019713. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10019713 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, August 23, 2022. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 141 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Average target price 4,58 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Summe Chief Executive Officer & Director
S. Gregory Clevenger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stewart Bloom Executive Chairman
Rishi Chandna Independent Director
Marcello Richard Pantuliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.-71.07%135
ACCENTURE PLC-34.50%171 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%137 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.16%89 452
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.23%75 239
FORTINET, INC.-16.22%48 335