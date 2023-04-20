Advanced search
    LVWR   US53838J1051

LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.

(LVWR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-18
6.840 USD   +4.27%
09:08aLiveWire® Confirms U.S. S2 Del Mar® Pricing and European Launch Edition Details
BU
04/05LiveWire Group, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023
BU
04/05North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
LiveWire® Confirms U.S. S2 Del Mar® Pricing and European Launch Edition Details

04/20/2023 | 09:08am EDT
S2 Del Mar is priced at $15,499 USD for the U.S. and Europe receives a Launch Edition of 100 limited edition bikes on sale April 27.

LiveWire, the leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, is excited to confirm its MSRP for S2 Del Mar in the U.S along with projected delivery dates. The Company is also pleased to announce an exclusive colorway for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition in Europe limited to 100 bikes across the four markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005230/en/

S2 Del Mar—U.S. Production Version (Photo: Business Wire)

S2 Del Mar—U.S. Production Version (Photo: Business Wire)

U.S.: In the U.S., LiveWire has been hard at work finalizing production, pricing and projected delivery schedules. The S2 Del Mar is confirmed to launch with an MSRP of $15,499. Reservations are open for the production version in 3 colorways, targeting delivery this July. Performance highlights and complete product specifications will be published in June, along with a full calendar of demo opportunities and events.

Europe: For European LiveWire consumers, reservations for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition will open at 4 p.m. CET on April 27, and will require a €100 fee. Only 100 examples of the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition models will be made, featuring an exclusive finish and wheel design. The graphics and paint—in a unique Himalaya White finish—are applied by hand using a process that takes five days to complete. The Launch Edition of S2 Del Mar is planned for delivery in Europe this September.

S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition incl. VAT

  • France €20,190
  • Germany €19,990
  • Netherlands €20,390
  • U.K. £18,990

LiveWire will be hosting a series of viewing events of the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition at the following locations. For further information and to RSVP, please visit livewire.com.

  • London April 26 @ The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club
  • Paris April 27 @ Roadstar 92
  • Amsterdam April 28 @ H-D Amsterdam
  • Berlin April 29 @ Deus Ex Machina

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

Media, Images, & Video
www.livewire.com/media

Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Your actual range will vary depending on your personal riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories), and vehicle loading (cargo, rider and passenger weight). Recommended service interval: First 1000 miles (1,600 km) and every 20,000 miles (40,000 km) thereafter. Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges (including freight, handling and processing), surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), retailer-added accessories, and additional retailer charges, if any. LiveWire charges retailers for destination charges (including freight, handling and processing) and may make a profit on those charges. LiveWire reimburses retailers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Retailer prices may vary. ©LiveWire or its affiliates. LiveWire, Del Mar, LiveWire Connect, and the LiveWire Symbol and Logo are among the Trademarks of LiveWire EV, LLC. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
