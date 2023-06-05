Advanced search
    LVWR   US53838J1051

LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.

(LVWR)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-06-01
9.130 USD   +10.53%
LiveWire Group, Inc. Appoints Karim Donnez as CEO
BU
05/09Livewire : and Activision Blizzard Media SEA Partnership Extension
PU
Harley-Davidson Reports Stronger-Than-Expected First-Quarter Sales, Affirms 2023 Outlook
MT
LiveWire Group, Inc. Appoints Karim Donnez as CEO

06/05/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
LiveWire Group, Inc. (“LiveWire”) (NYSE: LVWR), today announced the appointment of Karim Donnez as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective June 12, 2023. Donnez will succeed current CEO Jochen Zeitz who, having served as CEO for an agreed period, will remain as Chairman of LiveWire Group, Inc.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman and CEO, LiveWire, and Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said: “Having successfully stood-up LiveWire as a brand and listed the Company on the NYSE, I’m excited to pass the baton to Karim and to welcome him as LiveWire’s new CEO, following an extensive global search process. Karim is an entrepreneurial business leader with a demonstrable track record of driving transformational growth through both strategy development and implementation. The Board and I look forward to Karim realizing the potential of LiveWire, as we continue on the Company’s journey to lead the electrification of the sport.”

Donnez joins LiveWire from Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (“BRP”) where he was most recently President of BRP’s Marine Group, having held various roles since joining the company in 2015, including SVP, Strategy, Business Development and Transformation.

Prior to joining BRP, Donnez held leadership positions at Rio Tinto, most recently as General Manager, Refinery & Energy for Rio Tinto Kennecott, where he oversaw business transformation initiatives as part of corporate global functions. Donnez started his career at Accenture.

Donnez holds an MSc in Engineering from Arts et Métiers ParisTech and an MBA from HEC Montréal.

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority stockholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on over a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com

(HOG-OTHER)


04:01pLiveWire Group, Inc. Appoints Karim Donnez as CEO
BU
05/09Livewire : and Activision Blizzard Media SEA Partnership Extension
PU
04/27Harley-Davidson Reports Stronger-Than-Expected First-Quarter Sales, Affirms 2023 Outloo..
MT
04/27LiveWire Group Posts Flat Q1 Net Loss Amid Lower Revenue
MT
04/27Earnings Flash (LVWR) LIVEWIRE GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $7.8M
MT
04/27LiveWire Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/27LiveWire Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
CI
04/27Livewire : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04/27LiveWire Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/20LiveWire® Confirms U.S. S2 Del Mar® Pricing and European Launch Edition Details
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 85,3 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 848 M 1 848 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 21,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 5,41%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,13 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
Jochen Zeitz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Morrissey President
Tralisa Maraj Chief Financial Officer
Vance Strader Chief Technical Officer
John L. Garcia Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.88.25%1 848
SHIMANO INC.5.78%14 321
POOL CORPORATION7.95%12 742
YAMAHA CORPORATION12.80%6 721
POLARIS INC.14.73%6 594
BRP INC.-4.59%5 765
