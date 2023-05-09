Advanced search
    LVWR   US53838J1051

LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.

(LVWR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-05-03
7.300 USD   -4.07%
Livewire : and Activision Blizzard Media SEA Partnership Extension

05/09/2023 | 12:20am EDT
Livewire and Activision Blizzard Media SEA Partnership Extension
Livewire and Activision Blizzard Media have announced an extension to our partnership, expanding into South East Asia, and building on our successful partnership across ANZ.

The partnership allows Livewire to connect brands with mass mobile gaming audiences across the Activision Blizzard Media portfolio.

Livewire is the single entry point into gaming and its unique partnerships enable brands to reach mass and engaged audiences in a highly tactical and effective way. If you want to know more about Livewire and market your brand to a gaming audience, contact hello@livewire.group

Attachments

Disclaimer

LiveWire Group Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 04:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.
12:20aLivewire : and Activision Blizzard Media SEA Partnership Extension
PU
04/27Harley-Davidson Reports Stronger-Than-Expected First-Quarter Sales, Affirms 2023 Outloo..
MT
04/27LiveWire Group Posts Flat Q1 Net Loss Amid Lower Revenue
MT
04/27Earnings Flash (LVWR) LIVEWIRE GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $7.8M
MT
04/27LiveWire Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/27LiveWire Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
CI
04/27Livewire : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04/27LiveWire Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/20LiveWire® Confirms U.S. S2 Del Mar® Pricing and European Launch Edition Details
BU
04/05LiveWire Group, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023
BU
Analyst Recommendations on LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 85,3 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 520 M 1 520 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 5,41%
Chart LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
LiveWire Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,51 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
Managers and Directors
Jochen Zeitz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Morrissey President
Tralisa Maraj Chief Financial Officer
Vance Strader Chief Technical Officer
John L. Garcia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVEWIRE GROUP, INC.50.52%1 552
SHIMANO INC.2.15%14 322
POOL CORPORATION17.08%13 819
YAMAHA CORPORATION9.15%6 759
POLARIS INC.4.20%5 989
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION14.69%5 846
