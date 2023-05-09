Livewire : and Activision Blizzard Media SEA Partnership Extension

Livewire and Activision Blizzard Media have announced an extension to our partnership, expanding into South East Asia, and building on our successful partnership across ANZ.

The partnership allows Livewire to connect brands with mass mobile gaming audiences across the Activision Blizzard Media portfolio.

Livewire is the single entry point into gaming and its unique partnerships enable brands to reach mass and engaged audiences in a highly tactical and effective way. If you want to know more about Livewire and market your brand to a gaming audience, contact hello@livewire.group