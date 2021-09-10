LiveXLive Media : And 131 Live Announces First Solo Global Pay-Per-View Performance For K-Pop Rapper B.I

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it will produce and exclusively livestream a global Pay-Per-View (PPV) concert with K-Pop sensation and rapper B.I. This will mark B.I's first concert performing his new solo album Waterfall. The live PPV event is scheduled for Saturday, October 2 at 11pm EST, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 12pm KST.

The livestream pay-per-view is B.I's anticipated return to live performing. B.I is a hip-hop artist but incorporates R&B, pop, soul, and acoustic into his songs. B.I is known for his global single "Got It Like That", featuring Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh released on May 14th. On June 1st, B.I dropped his first full-length studio album, Waterfall, which includes his lead single "illa illa," which TIME Magazine listed as one of "The Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 So Far." The music video for "illa illa" broke a record of 12.7 million views in 24 hours, making B.I the most viewed male solo artist debut music video within the first 24 hours. Additionally, his album Waterfall was #1 on iTunes in 24 countries.

The full performance on LiveXLive will not only feature B.I's concert but also a unique PPV experience with behind-the-scenes footage. Fans will have more access to B.I's world and connect with his music through a VIP personal experience. PPV Packages start at $19.99, with limited VIP packages available including a virtual meet and greet and exclusive B.I merchandise. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 1 at 10pm EST / Thursday, September 2 at 11am KST and can be purchased at LiveXLive.com/131LivePresents.

"LiveXLive is excited to partner with B.I and his team," said Rob Ellin, CEO of LiveXLive. "B.I has repeatedly been on LiveXLive's top charts since his album Waterfall was released this year. We are thrilled to work alongside B.I to create a unique and unforgettable experience for both him and his fans worldwide."

KEEP UP WITH B.I ON SOCIALS: INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

https://ir.livexlive.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Since it announced PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has generated approximately $21 million in PPV packages, sponsorships, and merchandise sales in the current calendar year. LiveXLive produced over 100 PPV events with talent like Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms featuring Lil Baby, Migos, DJ Khaled and Latto, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, and Modern Drummer Festival. Plus Dispatch, Ripe, Mihali, Chromeo, James Petralli, Twiddle, Ani DiFranco's Long Time Gone, and nationally-known festival Live From Out There. LiveXLive's PPV initiative drives a new revenue-sharing model for both artists and LiveXLive via digital ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales,and sponsorship, enabling artists to go direct-to-consumer using LiveXLive's PPV platform.

About B.I

B.I is a renowned South Korean rapper, songwriter, singer, and producer. B.I rose to the top of the charts after being on Show Me the Money 3 where he released his first digital single "Be I". Today, he is known for his global single "Got It Like That", featuring Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh, as well as his first full-length studio album, Waterfall, which includes his lead single "illa illa". B.I is credited with writing and composing all his songs on his album released through his company, 131 Label X IOK Music. In 2018, he was recognized as songwriter of the year at the 10th Melon Music Awards. B.I is a very influential artist with a global following that is constantly growing. Currently, B.I is an active social media user with 3.5 million followers on Instagram, over 600k followers on TikTok, and over 700k followers on Twitter.

About LiveXLive Media Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

LiveXLive

aileen@livexlive.com

917.842.9653

LiveXLive IR Contact:

ir@LiveXLive.com

310.601.2505

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-and-131-live-announces-first-solo-global-pay-per-view-performance-for-k-pop-rapper-bi-301373308.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.