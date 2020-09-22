LiveXLive Media : Expands Video Distribution In 13 Markets in Latin America Region With ICARO Media Group

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today its mobile expansion in Latin America via new exclusive video distribution deal with ICARO Media Group, a provider of the most advanced AI, digital media platform and content aggregation platform in partnership with global telecoms and media companies who control the immediate access to their subscribers.

"More distribution reach in Latin America is a big win for LiveXLive given music culture and streaming viewership in those markets," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive. "ICARO is a great partner as we streamline our mobile app and build new personalized experiences for consumers around the world."

As part of the expansion, LiveXLive will make its video library available to millions of customers in Latin America via ICARO Media Group's technology. LiveXLive's weekly live stream festival "Music Lives ON", "LiveZone", a thirty-minute show produced weekly, ArtistDNA and "The Ten", a weekly music-focused videocast show featuring Raymond T. and Jennifer White are among the premium shows that will be made available, as well as LiveXLive's catalog of thousands of videos from many of the world's most recognized artists like Pitbull, Annita, J.Balvin as well as emerging stars. In addition, LiveXLive will showcase original content like Fest Life and Festival Stories from EDC Mexico and five years of Rock in Rio, the biggest festival in the world.

LiveXLive's programming slate will join ICARO's lineup of other major apps in finance, entertainment, and sports among others.

"ICARO's global telco partners and the millions of users they provide ICARO access to are looking to us to provide them with a rich personalized and best-in-market experience rooted in music entertainment," said Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. "Our new partnership with LiveXLive will provide our customers access to the world's most famous and exciting music artists, music video casts, and LiveXLive's weekly live stream festival."

LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and live stream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds. LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merch and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Crackle, DISH Sling, Roku and Samsung TVs.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology market place.

ICARO's Content Operations team provides both expert multimedia curation across multiple languages and editorial programming for AI-powered apps and content experiences. ICARO's platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Pachuca, and a rep office in London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

