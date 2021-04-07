LiveXLive Media : Investor Presentation – April 2021

Log in
Investor Presentation

April 2021

1

SAFE HARBOR

The information in this presentation is provided to you by LiveXLive Media, Inc. (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security or instrument of the Company, or to participate in any investment activity or trading strategy, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment in the United States or anywhere else.

By viewing or participating in this presentation, you acknowledge and agree that

  1. the information contained in this presentation is intended for the recipient of this information only and shall not be disclosed, reproduced or distributed in any way to anyone else, (ii) no part of this presentation or any other materials provided in connection herewith may be copied, retained, taken away, reproduced or redistributed following this presentation, and (iii) all participants must return all materials provided in connection herewith to the Company at the completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made and no reliance should be placed on the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information, sources or opinions presented or contained in this presentation, or in the case of projections contained herein, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived, and it is expected that each prospective investors will pursue his, her or its own independent investigation. The statistical and industry data included herein was obtained from various sources, including certain third parties, and has not been independently verified. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this presentation, the recipient hereby acknowledges and agrees that neither the Company nor any representatives of the Company accepts any responsibility for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the truth, accuracy, fairness, completeness or reasonableness of the information contained in, and omissions from, these materials and that neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, employees, officers, directors, advisers, placement agents or representatives accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in these materials.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including descriptions about the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management about future performance and results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known

and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties as to the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of the Company's users and paid subscribers, the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platform and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on or about February 16, 2021, and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date set forth below and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, placement agents or representatives has any obligation to, nor do any of them undertake to, revise or update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation speaks as of April 4, 2021. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussion of the Company or any of its affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, employees, agents or advisors with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date.

2

LiveXLive at a Glance

  • The only all-in-oneglobal streaming platform dedicated to streaming of live music, entertainment, podcasts, audio and video content
  • Delivers live entertainment to millions of fans in 220+ countries
  • Offers premium live streams from the world's top festivals and concerts, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, vodcasts, and original video and audio content connecting artists to their fans 24/7

Complementary Portfolio of Assets and Brands

Listen

Watch

Attend

Engage

Transact

We give fans, brands, and bands the best seat in the house

3

Premium Content with Global Reach

3.2B+

1,780+

Audio Listens

Artists Streamed

since 01/01/20

since 01/01/20

158

Livestreamed Music Events

since 01/01/20

1,120+

Hours of Live Music

since 01/01/20

1 See the Company's 10-Q for QE 12/31/20

Platforms

O&O TikTok

Facebook Twitter

YouTube Dailymotion

Twitch STIRR

220+

300M+

Countries

people reached via

Reached by Live

24-hour OTT

Music Streaming

streaming channel

1M+1

Paid Subscribers

(03/31/21)

Podcasting

over 235 shows and

produces over 400 podcast

episodes per week

4

Investment Highlights

1 A leading all-in-one streaming artist platform

2 Successful M&A strategy drives diversified revenue base

3 Multiple monetization paths and levers to drive sustainable growth

4 Growing library of original content and exclusive content partnerships

5 LiveXLive's model addresses five large market verticals

6 Global network of distribution and channel partners

7 World-class management team

8 Distinguished Board of Directors and advisors with industry experience

5

Disclaimer

LiveXLive Media Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
