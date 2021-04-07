LiveXLive Media : Investor Summary – April 2021

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, podcast and vodcast content in music,
comedy and pop culture, and owner of Slacker Radio, PodcastOne, Custom Personalization Solutions, and React Persents.
LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. (NASDAQ: LIVX)
Recent Share Price: $4.48
52-WeekRange: $1.53 - $6.95
Shares Outstanding: 75.5 million
Market Capitalization: $338 million
Cash: Approx. $18.4 million (as of 3/31/2021)
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
LiveXLive recently reported its 11th consecutive quarter of record revenue, a 96.9% YOY increase to a record $19.1 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021 ended 12/31/20.
For the 9 months ended 12/31/2020, revenue increased 54% YOY to $44.2 million while Contribution Margin increased 217% to $11.7 million.
Company updated Fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to $64.5
$65.5 million and provided Fiscal 2022 revenue guidance of $100 - $110 million (assumes no revenue from live events due to COVID-19 restrictions).
LIVEXLIVE MEDIA REVENUE (FY ends March 31st)
2018
- $7.2M
2019
- $33.7M
2020
- $38.7M
2021
- $64.5 - $65.5M (Company guidance)
2022
- $100 - $110M (Company guidance)
LISTEN, WATCH, ATTEND,
ENGAGE AND TRANSACT
LiveXLive is the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming.
Revenue model includes multiple monetization paths, including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, PPV, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.
LiveXLive's integrated business model allows for the same content to be monetized many different times and in many different ways.
In FY 2021, LiveXLive livestreamed 140 events featuring 1,781 artists generating content which has been viewed over 150 million times.
SUBSCRIBERS / DISTRIBUTION / REACH
LiveXLive's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne recorded gross revenue of $27.5 million in CY 2019.
PodcastOne now generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year, has over 235 exclusive podcast shows and produces 400+ podcast episodes/week.
Star podcasters include Adam Carolla, Pitbull, Brett Favre, Steve Austin, Michael Irvin, and Mike Tyson.
LadyGang podcast over 100 million downloads.
Total social media reach across the exclusive talent roster of PodcastOne now exceeds 240 million.
1,075,000* Paid
subscribers as of 3/31/21
226,000, or 26% YOY
increase
Over 3.2 billion audio
listens since 1/1/20
*See the Company's 10-Q for QE 12/31/20
140 events and 1,781 artists livestreamed across the LiveXLive platform since 4/1/20
24-hourOTT streaming channel now reaches over 300M people
Adam Carolla
Pitbull
Steve Austin
LadyGang
Brett Favre
Michael Cohen
Mike Tyson
Michael Irvin
AN ENGAGING, MULTI-FACETED ECOSYSTEM
LINEAR AND OTT DISTRIBUTION
Distribution via the LiveXLive app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire, among other platforms.
Leverage existing distribution for music content on television and radio as well as new media distribution (music content is in great demand for global distribution networks) across over 220 countries.
Additional distribution relationships in place with promotional partners such as O&O, STIRR, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live, Instagram, YouTube, Complex, and Dailymotion.
LiveXLive can produce premium live events for approx. $20K/hr., compared to current industry comps at approx. $500K/hr.
LiveXLive's 24-hour linear OTT streaming channel now reaches over 300 million people on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, SLING, both Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and ReachTV, streaming original content, artist interviews, concerts, festivals, ancillary event-related content and short-form video content from around the world.
PAY-PER-VIEW
During FY 2021, LiveXLive generated over $2.4 million in total revenue from PPV livestream concerts.
PodcastOne's founder and Chairman, Norman Pattiz, founded and built Westwood One into the largest radio network in America.
Management and Board include executives from:
SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING
Expanded sponsorship deals now include Pepsi, McDonald's, KFC, Hyundai, Corona, Porsche, Chipotle, State Farm, Kia, White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade, and Mentos Pure Fresh Gum, and through LiveXLive's multi-year livestream partnership with iHeartRadio, Progressive Insurance, Capital One, Ally Financial, Goya, Country Crock, St. Jude and OGX.
OTHER INFO
In March 2021, Telsa advised LiveXLive that it has extended our partnership to provide our music services to Tesla's North America car user base for the ninth consecutive year.
In Dec. 2020, LiveXLive acquired CPS, an e-commerce merchandise company, which is expected to generate approximately $20M in revenue and $1M of EBITDA in CY 2020.
Analyst Coverage: JMP, DA Davidson, Ladenburg,
C. Wainwright, Spartan, ROTH and Alliance Capital.
To watch the fireside chat with CEO Rob Ellin, hosted by Needham analyst, Laura Martin, on January 13th:CLICK HERE
This document and links herein contain "forward-lookingstatements" (FLS) within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These FLS represent management's current judgment and expectations,but actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these FLS. LiveXLive Media's (LIVX) business is subject to numerous risks and uncertaintiesas described in LIVX's filings with the SEC available at https://www.sec.gov/,including LIVX's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
