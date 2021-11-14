Log in
    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LCT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.0085 AUD   -5.56%
05:59pLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Proposed issue of securities - LCT
PU
05:50pLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Prospectus- Rights Issue
PU
11/11CEO's presentation to AGM
PU
Living Cell Technologies : Proposed issue of securities - LCT

11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Rights Issue Options

158,633,606

confirmed

LCT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

475,900,817

Ex date

17/11/2021

+Record date

18/11/2021

Offer closing date

14/12/2021

Issue date

20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

14104028042

1.3

ASX issuer code

LCT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue

(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

2

3

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional

Maximum number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued (subject to

rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next

475,900,817

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00800

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Please refer to 2.5 of the prospectus

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Please refer to 2.5 of the prospectus

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Rights Issue Options

use

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

3

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

158,633,606

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00800

Please refer to 2.5 of the prospectus

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Please refer to 2.5 of the prospectus

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
