Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Living Cell Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LCT)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Cell Technologies : Proposed issue of securities - LCT

12/12/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 13/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

LCTOA

OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024

147,480,853

Proposed +issue date

14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

14104028042

1.3

ASX issuer code

LCT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LCTOA : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

30,753,181

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Additional Placement Options. Issue one further Option for each two shares held by each Placement shareholder who

was still holding the Placement Shares on the Rights Issue Record Date as compensation for the change to the Rights

Issue issue price.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.001000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Yes

only

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

use

ASX +security code and description

LCTOA : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

116,727,672

personal

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Additional Options on conversion of convertible notes. One Option for each two shares issued to Noteholders on

conversion of the Notes as compensation for the change to the Rights Issue issue price.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.001000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

14/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

only

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

147,480,853 options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

use

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

personal

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

180 Markets Pty Ltd

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

180 Markets Pty Ltd will be paid a cash fee of 6 percent on the total amounts and 7 million Options for each $1 million

raised from the placement and the shortfall under the rights issue

For

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
12/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Update - Proposed issue of securities - LCT
PU
11/30LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 2A- Issue of shares and Options
PU
11/29LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Proposed issue of securities - LCT
PU
11/29Living Cell Technologies Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.289513 mill..
CI
11/28LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Chairman Presentation
PU
11/22LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Opens
PU
11/17LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.008 AUD for 3 existing s..
FA
11/15LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Update - Proposed issue of securities - LCT
PU
11/14LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Proposed issue of securities - LCT
PU
11/14LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Prospectus- Rights Issue
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,27 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2021 -1,46 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2021 1,61 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,90 M 4,23 M 4,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernard E. Tuch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daya Uka Chief Financial Officer
Robert Moyse Willcocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Carolyn Sue Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Philip Kelly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-57.14%4
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.58%88 120
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.59%70 002
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.61%64 636
BIONTECH SE216.09%62 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.97%52 900