Living Cell Technologies : Proposed issue of securities - LCT
12/12/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement 13/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
LCTOA
OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024
147,480,853
Proposed +issue date
14/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
14104028042
1.3
ASX issuer code
LCT
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
13/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
LCTOA : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
30,753,181
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Additional Placement Options. Issue one further Option for each two shares held by each Placement shareholder who
was still holding the Placement Shares on the Rights Issue Record Date as compensation for the change to the Rights
Issue issue price.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.001000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
use
ASX +security code and description
LCTOA : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
116,727,672
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Additional Options on conversion of convertible notes. One Option for each two shares issued to Noteholders on
conversion of the Notes as compensation for the change to the Rights Issue issue price.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.001000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
14/12/2021
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
147,480,853 options
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
use
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
180 Markets Pty Ltd
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
180 Markets Pty Ltd will be paid a cash fee of 6 percent on the total amounts and 7 million Options for each $1 million
raised from the placement and the shortfall under the rights issue
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Proposed issue of securities
Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:15:02 UTC.