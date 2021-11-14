Living Cell Technologies : Prospectus- Rights Issue

Important notes

Understanding this Prospectus

This Prospectus is dated 15 November 2021 and was lodged with ASIC on that date.

Neither ASIC nor ASX take responsibility for the content of this Prospectus. The Directors of the Company reserve the right to close the Offer earlier than the timetable or vary any of the important dates set out in this Prospectus without prior notice, including extending the closing date of the Rights Issue. No securities will be allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

The Company will apply to ASX for the New Shares and New Options to be granted Official Quotation within seven days of the date of this Prospectus.

This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. Refer to Section 2.13 for treatment of Ineligible Shareholders. Applications for New Shares, New Options and Shortfall Securities offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus.

The New Shares and New Options are not being offered or sold to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of New Shares and New Options is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offer) Exemption Notice 2016 (New Zealand) and its replacement exemption notice, the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2021.

This Prospectus has not been registered, filed with, or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand). This Prospectus is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain.

No person has been authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation that is not contained in this Prospectus may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.

In making representations in this Prospectus regard has