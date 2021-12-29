Living Cell Technologies : Update - Application for quotation of securities - LCT
Application for quotation of +securities
Update Summary
Entity name
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 29, 2021
Reason for the update
Correction to number of Free Attaching Options issued from 15,052,679 to 15,052,678.
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
104028042
1.3
ASX issuer code
LCT
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction to number of Free Attaching Options issued from 15,052,679 to 15,052,678.
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
29/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
29/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
09-Dec-2021 17:22
Update - Update - Proposed issue of
A standard +pro rata issue (renounceable)
securities - LCT
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
ASX +security code and description
LCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
30/12/2021
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
45,158,037
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00800000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code and description
LCTO : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024 DEFERRED
Issue date
30/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
15,052,678
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
