Living Cell Technologies : Update - Application for quotation of securities - LCT

1.1 Name of entity

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type Registration number ACN 104028042 1.3 ASX issuer code LCT

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to number of Free Attaching Options issued from 15,052,679 to 15,052,678.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

29/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

29/12/2021