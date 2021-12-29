Log in
    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LCT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Cell Technologies : Update - Application for quotation of securities - LCT

12/29/2021 | 12:37am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

Reason for the update

Correction to number of Free Attaching Options issued from 15,052,679 to 15,052,678.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

104028042

1.3

ASX issuer code

LCT

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to number of Free Attaching Options issued from 15,052,679 to 15,052,678.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

29/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

09-Dec-2021 17:22

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

A standard +pro rata issue (renounceable)

securities - LCT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

LCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

30/12/2021

I ue details

personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

45,158,037

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

LCTO : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024 DEFERRED

For

Issue date

30/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,052,678

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,27 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2021 -1,46 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net cash 2021 1,61 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,90 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernard E. Tuch Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daya Uka Chief Financial Officer
Belinda Di Bartolo Chief Operating Officer
Robert Moyse Willcocks Independent Non-Executive Director
Carolyn Sue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-55.15%4
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.08%91 407
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.45%66 369
BIONTECH SE212.61%61 549
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.92%56 530
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.09%52 387