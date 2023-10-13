Oct 13, 2023
Company name: Living Platform, Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth
Securities code: 7091
Representative: Hirofumi Kaneko, CEO
Inquiries:
Natsuko Nomura, Corporate Communcations
Telephone:
+81 (0)570 01 7787
Monthly Report
1. New facilities
Category
Type of facility
Name
Location
Start of operation
Capacity
Ref.
Ref
Elderly Care
Residential care
Livrary Kugayama
Suginami Ward, Tokyo
October-23
66
Residential nursing care
2. Schedule for upcoming facilities
Category
Type of facility
Name
Location
Start of operation
Capacity
Ref.
Ref
Elderly Care
Residential care
Livrary Kitakashiwa
Kashiwa City, Chiba
March-24
71
Serviced residential care
Group home
Livrary Yokohama Maruyama
Yokohama City, Kanagawa
April-24
27
For Dementia
Residential care
Livrary Asaka
Niiza City, Saitama
June-24
68
Serviced residential care
Group home
Livrary Kobe Maya
Kobe City, Hyogo
June-24
27
For Dementia
Residential care
Livrary Iogi
Suginami Ward, Tokyo
July-24
71
Residential nursing care
Disability
Group home
Sunny Spot Higashi-HashimotoⅠ
Sagamihara City, Kanagawa
March-24
20
For Disabled
Support
Group home
Sunny Spot Kitakashiwa
Kashiwa City, Chiba
March-24
20
For Disabled
Group home
Sunny Spot Higashi-Hashimoto
Sagamihara City, Kanagawa
March-25
20
For Disabled
* Opening schedule is subject to updated depending on the construction schedule
3. Status of KPIs by category
Category
Type of facility
Index
2023
2024
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Elderly Care *1
Residential care *2
# Facilities
36
37
37
39
39
39
# Capacity
2,749
2,840
2,840
2,993
2,993
2,993
# Occupancy
2,278
2,290
2,318
2,382
2,407
2,428
Total inpatient days
2,198
2,140
2,307
2,198
2,366
3,114
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
82.9%
81.3%
81.6%
79.6%
80.4%
81.1%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
85.9%
86.2%
86.5%
86.5%
86.3%
86.1%
# Employees*4
1,270*
1,238
1,236
1294
1237
1241
# COVID-19 positive cases
0
22
8
7
56
23
# COVID-19 clusters
0
1
0
0
3
0
Group home: For dementia
# Facilities
43
43
43
45
45
45
# Capacity
855
855
855
900
900
900
# Occupancy
756
765
768
788
803
818
Total inpatient days
443
547
498
623
720
528
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
88.4%
89.5%
89.8%
88.4%
89.2%
90.9%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
92.4%
92.4%
92.4%
93.1%
93.8%
95.1%
# Employees *4
756
785
765
818
818
822
# COVID-19 positive cases
0
1
2
30
42
23
# COVID-19 clusters
0
0
1
4
2
1
Disability Support *1
Support to work, type B
# Facilities
10
10
10
10
10
10
# Capacity
190
190
190
190
190
190
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
67.3%
65.9%
71.7%
71.8%
67.4%
70.0%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
67.3%
65.9%
71.7%
71.8%
67.4%
70.0%
# Employees *4
35
37
40
43
51
43
# COVID-19 positive cases
0
1
1
0
11
6
ヘ
# COVID-19 clusters
0
0
0
0
1
0
Group home *5
# Facilities
15
15
16
17
17
19
# Capacity
275
275
295
315
315
355
# Occupancy
211
217
224
233
239
247
Total inpatient days
171
119
166
184
161
28
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
78.1%
80.4%
75.9%
74.0%
75.9%
69.6%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
90.5%
90.3%
90.1%
87.2%
88.1%
88.9%
# Employees *4
142
143
155
185
189
192
# COVID-19 positive cases
0
0
3
7
13
6
# COVID-19 clusters
0
0
0
0
0
0
Child Care *1
Certified child care facility
# Facilities
13
13
13
13
13
13
# Capacity
956
956
956
956
956
956
# Occupancy
765
767
773
781
778
780
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
80.0%
80.2%
80.9%
81.6%
81.3%
81.6%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
82.9%
83.1%
83.7%
84.2%
84.0%
84.3%
# Employees *4
263
257
253
508
252
257
# COVID-19 positive cases
2
0
2
1
2
5
# COVID-19 clusters
0
0
0
0
0
0
In-house child care facility
# Facilities
2
2
2
2
2
2
# Capacity
37
37
37
37
37
37
# Occupancy
14
14
14
16
17
19
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
37.8%
37.8%
37.8%
43.2%
48.6%
51.4%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
37.8%
37.8%
37.8%
43.2%
48.6%
51.4%
# Employees *4
19
19
19
38
19
10
# COVID-19 positive cases
0
0
0
0
0
0
# COVID-19 clusters
0
0
0
0
0
0
※Above figures include preliminary ones and might be updated accordingly.
*2
Including residential care with nursing service, residential care with optional nursing service and residence with service
*3 Occupancy rates are calculated as below.
For Elderly care (excluding short-stay), disability support (group home) and child care;
Occupancy rate
＝
Sum of residents of each facility at the end of each month
Sum of capacity of each facility at the end of each month
For the short-stay (elderly care) and support to work Type B (disability support);
Occupancy rate
＝
Total number of (comulative number of daily users for the month / total number of operating days for the month ) of each facility
Total number of capacity of each facility
*4 Total number of permanent / contract / part time employees. Board members, temp-staffs are not included.
*5 Group home and welfare facility
