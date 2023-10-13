Oct 13, 2023

Company name: Living Platform, Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth

Securities code: 7091

Representative: Hirofumi Kaneko, CEO

Inquiries:

Natsuko Nomura, Corporate Communcations

Telephone:

+81 (0)570 01 7787

Monthly Report

1. New facilities

Category

Type of facility

Name

Location

Start of operation

Capacity

Ref.

Ref

Elderly Care

Residential care

Livrary Kugayama

Suginami Ward, Tokyo

October-23

66

Residential nursing care

2. Schedule for upcoming facilities

Category

Type of facility

Name

Location

Start of operation

Capacity

Ref.

Ref

Elderly Care

Residential care

Livrary Kitakashiwa

Kashiwa City, Chiba

March-24

71

Serviced residential care

Group home

Livrary Yokohama Maruyama

Yokohama City, Kanagawa

April-24

27

For Dementia

Residential care

Livrary Asaka

Niiza City, Saitama

June-24

68

Serviced residential care

Group home

Livrary Kobe Maya

Kobe City, Hyogo

June-24

27

For Dementia

Residential care

Livrary Iogi

Suginami Ward, Tokyo

July-24

71

Residential nursing care

Disability

Group home

Sunny Spot Higashi-Hashimoto

Sagamihara City, Kanagawa

March-24

20

For Disabled

Support

Group home

Sunny Spot Kitakashiwa

Kashiwa City, Chiba

March-24

20

For Disabled

Group home

Sunny Spot Higashi-Hashimoto

Sagamihara City, Kanagawa

March-25

20

For Disabled

* Opening schedule is subject to updated depending on the construction schedule

3. Status of KPIs by category

Category

Type of facility

Index

2023

2024

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Elderly Care *1

Residential care *2

# Facilities

36

37

37

39

39

39

# Capacity

2,749

2,840

2,840

2,993

2,993

2,993

# Occupancy

2,278

2,290

2,318

2,382

2,407

2,428

Total inpatient days

2,198

2,140

2,307

2,198

2,366

3,114

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

82.9%

81.3%

81.6%

79.6%

80.4%

81.1%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

85.9%

86.2%

86.5%

86.5%

86.3%

86.1%

# Employees*4

1,270*

1,238

1,236

1294

1237

1241

# COVID-19 positive cases

0

22

8

7

56

23

# COVID-19 clusters

0

1

0

0

3

0

Group home: For dementia

# Facilities

43

43

43

45

45

45

# Capacity

855

855

855

900

900

900

# Occupancy

756

765

768

788

803

818

Total inpatient days

443

547

498

623

720

528

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

88.4%

89.5%

89.8%

88.4%

89.2%

90.9%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

92.4%

92.4%

92.4%

93.1%

93.8%

95.1%

# Employees *4

756

785

765

818

818

822

# COVID-19 positive cases

0

1

2

30

42

23

# COVID-19 clusters

0

0

1

4

2

1

Disability Support *1

Support to work, type B

# Facilities

10

10

10

10

10

10

# Capacity

190

190

190

190

190

190

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

67.3%

65.9%

71.7%

71.8%

67.4%

70.0%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

67.3%

65.9%

71.7%

71.8%

67.4%

70.0%

# Employees *4

35

37

40

43

51

43

# COVID-19 positive cases

0

1

1

0

11

6

# COVID-19 clusters

0

0

0

0

1

0

Group home *5

# Facilities

15

15

16

17

17

19

# Capacity

275

275

295

315

315

355

# Occupancy

211

217

224

233

239

247

Total inpatient days

171

119

166

184

161

28

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

78.1%

80.4%

75.9%

74.0%

75.9%

69.6%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

90.5%

90.3%

90.1%

87.2%

88.1%

88.9%

# Employees *4

142

143

155

185

189

192

# COVID-19 positive cases

0

0

3

7

13

6

# COVID-19 clusters

0

0

0

0

0

0

Child Care *1

Certified child care facility

# Facilities

13

13

13

13

13

13

# Capacity

956

956

956

956

956

956

# Occupancy

765

767

773

781

778

780

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

80.0%

80.2%

80.9%

81.6%

81.3%

81.6%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

82.9%

83.1%

83.7%

84.2%

84.0%

84.3%

# Employees *4

263

257

253

508

252

257

# COVID-19 positive cases

2

0

2

1

2

5

# COVID-19 clusters

0

0

0

0

0

0

In-house child care facility

# Facilities

2

2

2

2

2

2

# Capacity

37

37

37

37

37

37

# Occupancy

14

14

14

16

17

19

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

37.8%

37.8%

37.8%

43.2%

48.6%

51.4%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

37.8%

37.8%

37.8%

43.2%

48.6%

51.4%

# Employees *4

19

19

19

38

19

10

# COVID-19 positive cases

0

0

0

0

0

0

# COVID-19 clusters

0

0

0

0

0

0

Above figures include preliminary ones and might be updated accordingly.

*2

Including residential care with nursing service, residential care with optional nursing service and residence with service

*3 Occupancy rates are calculated as below.

For Elderly care (excluding short-stay), disability support (group home) and child care;

Occupancy rate

Sum of residents of each facility at the end of each month

Sum of capacity of each facility at the end of each month

For the short-stay (elderly care) and support to work Type B (disability support);

Occupancy rate

Total number of (comulative number of daily users for the month / total number of operating days for the month ) of each facility

Total number of capacity of each facility

*4 Total number of permanent / contract / part time employees. Board members, temp-staffs are not included.

*5 Group home and welfare facility

