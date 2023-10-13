Living Platform,Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the life care business. The Life Care segment is engaged in the development of nursing care business, support services for people with disabilities, childcare business and other businesses. The nursing care business provides paid nursing homes with nursing care, residential paid nursing homes, housing for the elderly with services, cohabitation care for people with dementia, home care support, day care, short-term nursing home life care, home care and consulting services. The support business for persons with disabilities provides employment continuation support, consultation support, independence training and cohabitation support services. The daycare business operates licensed daycare centers and company-led daycare centers. Other businesses provide catering services, job advertisement services, real estate holding and leasing business and joint purchasing business.