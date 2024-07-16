July 16, 2024

Company name: Living Platform, Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth

Securities code:

7091

Representative:

Hirofumi Kaneko, CEO

Inquiries:

Natsuko Nomura, Corporate Communcations

Telephone:

+81 (0)570 01 7787

Monthly Report

1. New facilities

Category

Type of facility

Name

Location

Start of operation

Capacity

Ref.

Elderly Care

Group home

Livrary Kobe Maya

Kobe City, Hyogo

July-24

27

For Dementia

Residential care

Livrary Iogi

Suginami ward, Tokyo

July-24

71

Residential nursing care

2. Schedule for upcoming facilities

Category

Type of facility

Name

Location

Start of operation

Capacity

Ref.

newly added

Residential care

Livrary Matsudo Kamihongo

Matsudo city, Chiba

Oct-24

70

Serviced residential care

Elderly Care

Residential care

Livrary Setagaya Fukasawa

Setagaya ward, Tokyo

April-25

65

Residential nursing care

Residential care

Livrary Shimousa Nakayama

Ichikawa city, Chiba

August-25

71

Serviced residential care

Group home

Sunny Spot Kashiwa Kizakidai

Kashiwa City, Chiba

August-24

20

For Disabled

Group home

Sunny Spot Fuchinobe North

Sagamihara City, Kanagawa

September-24

20

For Disabled

Disability

Group home

Sunny Spot Matsudo Kamihongo

Matsudo city, Chiba

Oct-24

20

For Disalled

Support

Group home

Sunny Spot Shimousa Nakayama

Ichikawa city, Chiba

March-25

20

For Disabled

Group home

Sunny Spot Higashi-Hashimoto

Sagamihara City, Kanagawa

March-25

20

For Disabled

Group home

Sunny Spot Fuchinobe North

Sagamihara City, Kanagawa

September-25

20

For Disabled

* Opening schedule is subject to updated depending on the construction schedule.

3. Status of KPIs by category

Category

Type of facility

Index

2024

2025

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Elderly Care *1

Residential care *2

# Facilities

37

39

39

39

40

40

40

40

40

41

41

42

# Capacity

2,840

2,993

2,993

2,993

3,059

3,059

3,059

3,059

3,059

3,130

3,130

3,198

# Occupancy

2,318

2,382

2,407

2,428

2,455

2,491

2,492

2,462

2,477

2,520

2,554

2,605

Total inpatient days

2,307

2,198

2,366

3,114

4,247

2,703

2,798

3,022

2,974

2,507

2,544

2,248

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

81.6%

79.6%

80.4%

81.1%

80.9%

81.4%

81.5%

80.8%

81.4%

80.5%

82.2%

81.5%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

86.5%

86.5%

86.3%

86.1%

86.2%

86.7%

86.4%

85.3%

85.6%

86.3%

87.2%

85.8%

# Employees*4

1,236

1294

1237

1241

1,257

1,255

1280

1255

1278

1277

1289

1,352

Group home: For dementia

# Facilities

43

45

45

45

45

45

45

45

45

47

48

48

# Capacity

855

891

900

900

900

900

900

900

900

934

961

963

# Occupancy

768

788

803

818

818

823

823

826

835

879

901

907

Total inpatient days

498

623

720

528

638

495

434

356

760

528

535

589

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

89.8%

88.4%

89.2%

90.9%

90.9%

91.4%

91.4%

91.8%

93.0%

94.1%

93.6%

94.1%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

92.4%

93.1%

93.8%

95.1%

94.9%

94.1%

92.6%

92.6%

93.1%

95.1%

96.1%

96.3%

# Employees *4

765

818

818

822

828

840

854

842

836

852

820

824

Disability Support *1

Support to work, type B

# Facilities

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

# Capacity

190

190

190

190

190

190

190

190

190

200

200

190

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

71.7%

71.8%

67.4%

70.0%

72.9%

73.3%

73.1%

74.7%

68.3%

70.5%

75.7%

73.1%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

71.7%

71.8%

67.4%

70.0%

72.9%

73.3%

73.1%

74.7%

68.3%

70.5%

75.7%

73.1%

# Employees *4

40

43

51

43

52

49

48

50

53

51

50

51

Group home *5

# Facilities

16

17

17

19

19

19

19

19

19

20

20

20

# Capacity

295

315

315

355

355

355

355

355

355

375

375

375

# Occupancy

224

233

239

247

258

271

277

280

282

284

293

295

Total inpatient days

166

184

161

28

76

314

412

267

356

481

271

412

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

75.9%

74.0%

75.9%

69.6%

72.7%

76.3%

78.0%

78.9%

79.4%

75.5%

78.3%

78.7%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

90.1%

87.2%

88.1%

88.9%

86.3%

89.1%

89.1%

89.8%

91.0%

90.2%

91.6%

90.9%

# Employees *4

155

185

189

192

190

197

201

206

217

233

236

233

Child Care *1

Certified child care facility

# Facilities

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

13

# Capacity

956

956

956

956

956

956

956

956

956

956

956

946

# Occupancy

773

781

778

780

779

783

778

781

778

775

784

794

Occupancy rate for all facilities *3

80.9%

81.6%

81.3%

81.6%

81.5%

81.9%

81.4%

81.7%

81.4%

81.1%

82.9%

83.9%

Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year

83.7%

84.2%

84.0%

84.3%

84.2%

84.7%

84.1%

84.4%

84.1%

83.8%

84.6%

83.9%

# Employees *4

253

252

252

257

251

254

257

238

241

244

246

255

Above figures include preliminary ones and might be updated accordingly.

*2 Including residential care with nursing service, residential care with optional nursing service and residence with service

*3 Occupancy rates are calculated as below.

For Elderly care (excluding short-stay), disability support (group home) and child care;

Occupancy rate

Sum of residents of each facility at the end of each month

Sum of capacity of each facility at the end of each month

For the short-stay (elderly care) and support to work Type B (disability support);

Occupancy rate

Total number of (comulative number of daily users for the month / total number of operating days for the month ) of each facility

Total number of capacity of each facility

*4 Total number of permanent / contract / part time employees. Board members, temp-staffs are not included.

*5 Group home and welfare facility

