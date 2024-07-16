July 16, 2024
Company name: Living Platform, Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth
Securities code:
7091
Representative:
Hirofumi Kaneko, CEO
Inquiries:
Natsuko Nomura, Corporate Communcations
Telephone:
+81 (0)570 01 7787
Monthly Report
1. New facilities
Category
Type of facility
Name
Location
Start of operation
Capacity
Ref.
Elderly Care
Group home
Livrary Kobe Maya
Kobe City, Hyogo
July-24
27
For Dementia
Residential care
Livrary Iogi
Suginami ward, Tokyo
July-24
71
Residential nursing care
2. Schedule for upcoming facilities
Category
Type of facility
Name
Location
Start of operation
Capacity
Ref.
newly added
Residential care
Livrary Matsudo Kamihongo
Matsudo city, Chiba
Oct-24
70
Serviced residential care
Elderly Care
Residential care
Livrary Setagaya Fukasawa
Setagaya ward, Tokyo
April-25
65
Residential nursing care
Residential care
Livrary Shimousa Nakayama
Ichikawa city, Chiba
August-25
71
Serviced residential care
Group home
Sunny Spot Kashiwa Kizakidai
Kashiwa City, Chiba
August-24
20
For Disabled
Group home
Sunny Spot Fuchinobe North
Sagamihara City, Kanagawa
September-24
20
For Disabled
Disability
Group home
Sunny Spot Matsudo Kamihongo
Matsudo city, Chiba
Oct-24
20
For Disalled
Support
Group home
Sunny Spot Shimousa Nakayama
Ichikawa city, Chiba
March-25
20
For Disabled
Group home
Sunny Spot Higashi-HashimotoⅡ
Sagamihara City, Kanagawa
March-25
20
For Disabled
Group home
Sunny Spot Fuchinobe North
Sagamihara City, Kanagawa
September-25
20
For Disabled
* Opening schedule is subject to updated depending on the construction schedule.
3. Status of KPIs by category
Category
Type of facility
Index
2024
2025
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Elderly Care *1
Residential care *2
# Facilities
37
39
39
39
40
40
40
40
40
41
41
42
# Capacity
2,840
2,993
2,993
2,993
3,059
3,059
3,059
3,059
3,059
3,130
3,130
3,198
# Occupancy
2,318
2,382
2,407
2,428
2,455
2,491
2,492
2,462
2,477
2,520
2,554
2,605
Total inpatient days
2,307
2,198
2,366
3,114
4,247
2,703
2,798
3,022
2,974
2,507
2,544
2,248
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
81.6%
79.6%
80.4%
81.1%
80.9%
81.4%
81.5%
80.8%
81.4%
80.5%
82.2%
81.5%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
86.5%
86.5%
86.3%
86.1%
86.2%
86.7%
86.4%
85.3%
85.6%
86.3%
87.2%
85.8%
# Employees*4
1,236
1294
1237
1241
1,257
1,255
1280
1255
1278
1277
1289
1,352
Group home: For dementia
# Facilities
43
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
47
48
48
# Capacity
855
891
900
900
900
900
900
900
900
934
961
963
# Occupancy
768
788
803
818
818
823
823
826
835
879
901
907
Total inpatient days
498
623
720
528
638
495
434
356
760
528
535
589
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
89.8%
88.4%
89.2%
90.9%
90.9%
91.4%
91.4%
91.8%
93.0%
94.1%
93.6%
94.1%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
92.4%
93.1%
93.8%
95.1%
94.9%
94.1%
92.6%
92.6%
93.1%
95.1%
96.1%
96.3%
# Employees *4
765
818
818
822
828
840
854
842
836
852
820
824
Disability Support *1
Support to work, type B
# Facilities
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
# Capacity
190
190
190
190
190
190
190
190
190
200
200
190
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
71.7%
71.8%
67.4%
70.0%
72.9%
73.3%
73.1%
74.7%
68.3%
70.5%
75.7%
73.1%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
71.7%
71.8%
67.4%
70.0%
72.9%
73.3%
73.1%
74.7%
68.3%
70.5%
75.7%
73.1%
# Employees *4
40
43
51
43
52
49
48
50
53
51
50
51
Group home *5
# Facilities
16
17
17
19
19
19
19
19
19
20
20
20
# Capacity
295
315
315
355
355
355
355
355
355
375
375
375
# Occupancy
224
233
239
247
258
271
277
280
282
284
293
295
Total inpatient days
166
184
161
28
76
314
412
267
356
481
271
412
ヘ
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
75.9%
74.0%
75.9%
69.6%
72.7%
76.3%
78.0%
78.9%
79.4%
75.5%
78.3%
78.7%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
90.1%
87.2%
88.1%
88.9%
86.3%
89.1%
89.1%
89.8%
91.0%
90.2%
91.6%
90.9%
# Employees *4
155
185
189
192
190
197
201
206
217
233
236
233
Child Care *1
Certified child care facility
# Facilities
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
# Capacity
956
956
956
956
956
956
956
956
956
956
956
946
# Occupancy
773
781
778
780
779
783
778
781
778
775
784
794
Occupancy rate for all facilities *3
80.9%
81.6%
81.3%
81.6%
81.5%
81.9%
81.4%
81.7%
81.4%
81.1%
82.9%
83.9%
Occupancy rate for facilities over 1 year
83.7%
84.2%
84.0%
84.3%
84.2%
84.7%
84.1%
84.4%
84.1%
83.8%
84.6%
83.9%
# Employees *4
253
252
252
257
251
254
257
238
241
244
246
255
※Above figures include preliminary ones and might be updated accordingly.
*2 Including residential care with nursing service, residential care with optional nursing service and residence with service
*3 Occupancy rates are calculated as below.
For Elderly care (excluding short-stay), disability support (group home) and child care;
Occupancy rate
＝
Sum of residents of each facility at the end of each month
Sum of capacity of each facility at the end of each month
For the short-stay (elderly care) and support to work Type B (disability support);
Occupancy rate
Total number of (comulative number of daily users for the month / total number of operating days for the month ) of each facility
＝
Total number of capacity of each facility
*4 Total number of permanent / contract / part time employees. Board members, temp-staffs are not included.
*5 Group home and welfare facility
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Living Platform Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 08:11:00 UTC.