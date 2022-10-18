LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : 2022 EGM RESOLUTIONS

Unanimous (100% votes) vote in favour of

authorizing the Directors to raise

capital whether by way of private placement, special placing, an offer for subscription, rights issue, or other methods or combination of methods, additional capital by way of issuance of ordinary shares, preference shares, mergers and acquisition, convertible or

non-convertible

loans, stocks, medium term notes, bonds or other securities, in such tranches, series or proportions, at such coupons or interest rates within such maturity period and on such terms and conditions, including the provision of security for repayment, as the Directors may deem fit or

determine, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals

;