    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  06-01
1.140 NGN    0.00%
01:52pLIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : 8th agm resolutions 2022
PU
04/29LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Nigerian code of corporate governance 2018 for the quarter 4ed 31st dec 2022
PU
04/22LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : 8TH AGM RESOLUTIONS 2022

06/03/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

The members of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. at its 8th Annual General Meeting held at 11am on June 02, 2022, at Aenon Suites,1 Femi Adefila Crescent, GRA, Osogbo, Osun State proposed and passed the following resolutions:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. Laying of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2021 together with the Report of the Directors, Auditors, and the Audit Committee thereon;
  2. Unanimous approval (100% votes) of a dividend of 6 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to N304,177,000 (Three Hundred and Four Million Naira, One Hundred and Seventy Seven Thousand Naira Only) gross dividend, subject to appropriate withholding tax for the year ended 31st December, 2021;
  3. Unanimous re-election (100% of votes) of Mr. Yemi Adefisan as a Director of the Company;
  4. Unanimous re-election (100% of votes) of Mr. Michael Omolaja as a Director of the Company;
  5. Unanimous re-election (100% of votes) of Mr. Olufemi Adesina as a Director of the Company;
  6. Unanimous authorization (100% votes) of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2022 financial year;
  7. Disclosure of the remuneration of Managers of the Company; and
  8. Unanimous election (100% votes) of Mr. Yaya Ajagbe, Mr. Ariyo Olugbosun and Otunba Adeboye Oladejo (all representatives of the shareholders) as members of the Audit Committee till the next Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors also appointed Mrs. Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja and Mr. Olufemi Adesina to represent the Board on the Audit Committee till the next Annual General Meeting.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. Approval of the appointment of Dr. Olumide Adedeji to the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 01 January, 2022 as an Executive Director

Dated this 2nd of June, 2022

For: LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 17:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
