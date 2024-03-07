Osogbo March 7, 2024.

NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTANTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR- LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that Dr. Olumide Adedeji FCA has been appointed as the substantive Managing Director of the Bank effective March 7, 2024.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Olumide Adedeji was the Executive Director in charge of Business Development, Information Technology, Operations and Customer Experience. He was subsequently appointed by the Board as the Acting Managing Director in January, 2024.

Dr. Olumide Adedeji is a Deloitte trained finance expert with international banking experience at Standard Chartered Bank as well as FCMB, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank), Equitorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank) and Fidelity Bank among others. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He has over 27 years diverse experience in Consumer & Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Strategy and Planning, Private banking, Risk management, Operations, Commercial Banking, Corporate Audit, Consulting and Telecoms Sales at Globacom Limited.

He is a doctorate degree holder from the University of Ibadan and has had extended trainings at several reputable institutions including Lagos Business School, University of Oxford, among others.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary