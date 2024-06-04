Osogbo June 4, 2024.

NOTIFICATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING- LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Bank earlier slated for 6th of June, 2024 has been postponed as a result of a judicial pronouncement.

The Shareholders of the Bank and other Stakeholders will be advised of the new date for the Annual General Meeting, as soon as practicable.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary