Osogbo March 13, 2024.

CLARIFICATIONS ON THE PUNCH ONLINE PUBLICATION OF 13TH OF MARCH, 2024

The attention of Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) has been drawn to an online media reports dated the 13th of March, 2024 with the caption "foreign investor eyes stake in Livingtrust Bank". We wish to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that the publication was neither sponsored nor authorized by the Bank.

While it is true that we are currently making efforts to recapitalize the Bank and that we are engaging a plethora of local and foreign prospective investors in furtherance of our recapitalization objectives, we have not reached any agreement with anyone.

As a listed Bank operating in a regulatory environment, we wish to assure the regulators, the Exchange and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of the Bank, that we will file necessary formal notifications and publish detailed announcements if and when we confirm and accept a formal offer from a significant investor.

We thank you for your understanding.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary