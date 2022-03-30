LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DECEMBER 31st 2021

DECEMBER 31ST 2021 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

OUR VISION

To be the foremost Mortgage Bank enabling sustainable housing in our market.

OUR MISSION

Enabling customer satisfaction by delivering superior

performance, leveraging technology and a motivated team.

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DEECMBER 2021

TABLE OF CONTENT

Corporate Information 4

Brief Profile 5

Notice of Annual General Meeting 6

Financial Highlight and Performance 9

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DETAIL 10

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 14

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT 24

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 29

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 36

Board Evaluation Report 37

Statement of Directors Responsibilities 40

Independent Auditor's Report 44

Report of Audit Committee 45

Certification Pursuant 46

Financial Position 47

Statement of Profit and Loss & other Comprehensive Income 48

Statement of Changes in Equity 49

Statement of Cash Flow 50

Statement of Prudential Adjustments 51

Note to the Financial Statement 105

Other National Disclosure 106

Statement of Value Added 107

Five Year Financial Summary 108

Proxy Form 110

E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form 111

Corporate Information

Location

Corporate Office: Km 2 Gbongan Road P.M.B 4488 Osogbo, Osun State Branch Location: Osogbo, Ejigbo & Ilesha.

Website: www.livingtrustng.com

Email: info@livingtrustng.com

Registrar:

Africa Prudential Registrar Plc, Registrar‟s Department, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgroove, Lagos Email:info@africaprudential.com

Company Secretary Timothy Gbadeyan Esq. Mob: +234 806 024 4691 timothygbadeyan@livingtrustng.com

Independent Auditors: PKF Professional Services Tel: +234(01)8042074 / 7734940 / 7748366

E-mail:lagos@pkf-ng.com info@pkf-ng.com

PKF House/205A Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos

Bankers:

Access Bank Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

First City Monument Bank Plc.

Providus Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Sterling Bank

Zenith Bank Plc.

Awards

2021 - Company of the Year by: Commercial Banking Group

2021- Mortgage Bank of the Year by: Africa Housing Award

2020 - Company of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc

2021 - Customer Appreciation Award by: Interswitch

2021 - Chief Executive of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc

2020 -Sustainability and Growth award by: CitiTrust Financial Services

2020 - Most Innovative Company of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc

2020 - Best Performing Company of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc

2020 - "Adekunle Adewole" Managing Director of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc

2020 - Best Product of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc

Brief Profile

The Bank was incorporated on March 9, 1999 as Osun Building Society Limited and changed its name to Living Spring Savings & Loans Limited in 2002. The Bank was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on January 25, 2013 and subsequently changed its name from Omoluabi Savings and Loans Plc. to Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc. The Bank obtained its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on December 11, 2013 where its shares are being publicly traded. Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc has changed its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc by virtue of the Central Bank of

Nigeria‟s approval and the Corporate Affairs Commission‟s approval and certification dated

August 4, 2020 and October 6, 2020 respectively.

The change of name was approved by the Bank‟s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on July 2, 2020.

The principal activity of the Bank is the provision of mortgage financing, Real Estate Construction finance amongst other mortgage banking services to individual, group or corporate bodies to enable them finance residential housing, corporate housing and provide a reasonable shelter for their activities.

Historical Timeline

1999 - Incorporation to carry out banking activities and formal commencement of operations

2013 - Privatization of the bank from Osun State Government and raising of additional N1.65 billion capital

2014 - Listing on the Alternative Securities Market (ASM) of the Nigeria Stock) Exchange

(NSE

2015 - New Management team takes over, Restructuring and Re-Organizing

2016 - Official Change of name from Omoluabi Savings & Loans Plc. to Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc.

2020 - New Management "CitiTrust Financial Services Plc. "take over; Thereby; (a) Strategic Re-organizing and transformation of the Bank. (b) Migration to the Growth Board on Nigeria Stock Exchange (c) Change of Name from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

2021 - CitiTrust Financial Services Plc transferred the their shares to the Parent company

CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC

Current Ownership

The company has in issue 5,000,000,000 ordinary shares of N0.5k each. The banks' shares are held majorly by CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC, the public sector made up of Osun state government and local governments in the state.