LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
DECEMBER 31st 2021
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
DECEMBER 31ST 2021 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT
OUR VISION
To be the foremost Mortgage Bank enabling sustainable housing in our market.
OUR MISSION
Enabling customer satisfaction by delivering superior
performance, leveraging technology and a motivated team.
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DEECMBER 2021
TABLE OF CONTENT
Corporate Information 4
Brief Profile 5
Notice of Annual General Meeting 6
Financial Highlight and Performance 9
BOARD OF DIRECTORS DETAIL 10
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 14
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT 24
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 29
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 36
Board Evaluation Report 37
Statement of Directors Responsibilities 40
Independent Auditor's Report 44
Report of Audit Committee 45
Certification Pursuant 46
Financial Position 47
Statement of Profit and Loss & other Comprehensive Income 48
Statement of Changes in Equity 49
Statement of Cash Flow 50
Statement of Prudential Adjustments 51
Note to the Financial Statement 105
Other National Disclosure 106
Statement of Value Added 107
Five Year Financial Summary 108
Proxy Form 110
E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form 111
Corporate Information
Location
Corporate Office: Km 2 Gbongan Road P.M.B 4488 Osogbo, Osun State Branch Location: Osogbo, Ejigbo & Ilesha.
Website: www.livingtrustng.com
Email: info@livingtrustng.com
Registrar:
Africa Prudential Registrar Plc, Registrar‟s Department, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgroove, Lagos Email:info@africaprudential.com
Company Secretary Timothy Gbadeyan Esq. Mob: +234 806 024 4691 timothygbadeyan@livingtrustng.com
Independent Auditors: PKF Professional Services Tel: +234(01)8042074 / 7734940 / 7748366
E-mail:lagos@pkf-ng.com info@pkf-ng.com
PKF House/205A Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Lagos
Bankers:
Access Bank Plc.
First Bank of Nigeria Plc.
First City Monument Bank Plc.
Providus Bank
Stanbic IBTC Bank
Sterling Bank
Zenith Bank Plc.
Awards
2021 - Company of the Year by: Commercial Banking Group
2021- Mortgage Bank of the Year by: Africa Housing Award
2020 - Company of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc
2021 - Customer Appreciation Award by: Interswitch
2021 - Chief Executive of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc
2020 -Sustainability and Growth award by: CitiTrust Financial Services
2020 - Most Innovative Company of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc
2020 - Best Performing Company of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc
2020 - "Adekunle Adewole" Managing Director of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc
2020 - Best Product of the Year by: CITITRUST Holdings Plc
Brief Profile
The Bank was incorporated on March 9, 1999 as Osun Building Society Limited and changed its name to Living Spring Savings & Loans Limited in 2002. The Bank was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on January 25, 2013 and subsequently changed its name from Omoluabi Savings and Loans Plc. to Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc. The Bank obtained its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on December 11, 2013 where its shares are being publicly traded. Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc has changed its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc by virtue of the Central Bank of
Nigeria‟s approval and the Corporate Affairs Commission‟s approval and certification dated
August 4, 2020 and October 6, 2020 respectively.
The change of name was approved by the Bank‟s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on July 2, 2020.
The principal activity of the Bank is the provision of mortgage financing, Real Estate Construction finance amongst other mortgage banking services to individual, group or corporate bodies to enable them finance residential housing, corporate housing and provide a reasonable shelter for their activities.
Historical Timeline
1999 - Incorporation to carry out banking activities and formal commencement of operations
2013 - Privatization of the bank from Osun State Government and raising of additional N1.65 billion capital
2014 - Listing on the Alternative Securities Market (ASM) of the Nigeria Stock) Exchange
(NSE
2015 - New Management team takes over, Restructuring and Re-Organizing
2016 - Official Change of name from Omoluabi Savings & Loans Plc. to Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc.
CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC
Current Ownership
The company has in issue 5,000,000,000 ordinary shares of N0.5k each. The banks' shares are held majorly by CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC, the public sector made up of Osun state government and local governments in the state.