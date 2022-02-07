Log in
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

02/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Osogbo, February 7, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

Name

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sales of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

2,050,000 at N1.14 per Share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

2,050,000

-

Price

N1.14

e)

Date of Transaction

February 4, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigeria

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 14:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 357 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net income 2021 574 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net cash 2021 618 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 200 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Olorunsogo Gbadeyan Secretary & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC19.23%15
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.94%99 150
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.25%60 723
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES1.45%33 762
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.35%22 503
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.04%15 366