Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-20
1.240 NGN    0.00%
01:28pLIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
04/21LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

04/22/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Osogbo, April 22, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sales of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

880,000 at N1.13 per Share

d)

Aggregate information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

880,000

N1.13

e)

Date of Transaction

April 19, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigeria

Timothy Gbadeyan

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
01:28pLIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
04/21LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/14LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/30LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
02/09LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
02/07LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Directors dealings
PU
01/21Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
01/21LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6 200 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Olorunsogo Gbadeyan Secretary & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC19.23%15
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION26.80%119 854
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.71%53 077
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.84%32 865
FIRSTRAND LIMITED14.36%25 346
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED5.14%16 189