LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
a)
|
Name
|
CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sales of Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
880,000 at N1.13 per Share
|
d)
|
Aggregate information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
880,000
N1.13
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
April 19, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Nigeria
