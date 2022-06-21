LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Osogbo, June 21, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive
|
|
|
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
029200481C7R9C72H814
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
4.
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial
|
|
a)
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sales of Shares
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
921,000 at N1.14 per Share
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate information
|
|
d)
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
921,000
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
N1.14
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
June 10, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Nigeria
|
|
|
|
Timothy Gbadeyan
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.