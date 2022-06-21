Log in
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
1.200 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Osogbo, June 21, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

029200481C7R9C72H814

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sales of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

699,700 at N1.14 per Share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

699,700

-

Price

N1.14

e)

Date of Transaction

June 8, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigeria

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
