Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1.430 NGN    0.00%
09:10aLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
10/18Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : 2022 egm resolutions
PU
10/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

10/22/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Osogbo, October 22, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

029200481C7R9C72H814

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sales of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

510,000 at N1.43 per Share

c)

510,000 at N1.43 per Share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

510,000

-

Price

1.43

e)

Date of Transaction

Oct 21, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigeria

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 13:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
09:10aLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
10/18Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : 2022 egm resolutions
PU
10/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
10/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
09/22Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Notices of extra-ordinary general meeting (egm) -
PU
09/20Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Earnings forecast
PU
08/24Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
08/19Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
08/16Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
08/09Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 450 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
Net income 2021 507 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net cash 2021 571 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 7 150 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adekunle Adewole Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Adebayo Jimoh Chairman
Tunde Kudaisi Head-Information Technology
Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja Independent Director
Bola Oyebamiji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC37.50%16
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.04%93 333
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.95%51 759
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-18.07%25 864
FIRSTRAND LIMITED1.73%19 067
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.26.42%15 034