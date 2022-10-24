Advanced search
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1.430 NGN    0.00%
11:20aLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors resignation and appointment
PU
10/22Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directors dealings
PU
10/18Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : 2022 egm resolutions
PU
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORS RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT

10/24/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Osogbo October 24, 2022.

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) that Mr. Adeniran Adewole, one of our Non-Executive Director has voluntarily resigned his appointment from the Bank with effect from 15th of September, 2022. By his notice of resignation, Mr. Adeniran Adewole resigned in order to avoid potential conflict of interest with his immediate next endeavour.

We wish to further notify you that in its disposition to give the Bank a national outlook by improving diversity and inclusion on the Board of Directors, Prof. Charles Ukeje and Arc. (Mrs.) Mamman-Da Umma Dambo were appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Bank with effect from 14th of October, 2022. These appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Prof. Charles Ukeje is a Professor of International Relations at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). He has provided technical assistance/advisory services to key institutions such as ECOWAS, AU, OHCIR, GIZ/AU, UNITAR, FCDO and others. He has also liaised with Africa Export Import Bank on behalf of OAU, for institutional support for the establishment of a Centre on Africa's International Trade.

Arc. (Mrs.) Mamman-Da Umma Dambo has over 16years working experience in banking. She worked at National Bank of Nigeria, Wema Bank and EcoBank in various functions including Internal Control, Operations and Business Development. After leaving banking, Arc. Dambo has devoted her time to public service. She recently served as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

We are confident that the appointment of these thoroughbred professionals will strengthen the board with insightful perspectives and improve the governance system of the Bank.

For: LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

