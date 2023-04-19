Advanced search
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
2.980 NGN    0.00%
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

04/19/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
Osogbo, April 19, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

CITITRUST HOLDINGS PLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Related to Mr. Yemi Adefisan, a Non-Executive

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

029200481C7R9C72H814

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sales of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

90,000,000 at N3.07 per Share

30,000,000 at N2.99 per share

c)

98,459,777 at N3.05 per share

35,714.285 at N3.00 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

254,174,062

-

Price

N3.02

e)

Date of Transaction

Mar 30, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigeria

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
