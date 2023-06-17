Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTBNG   NGOMOMORBNK6

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

(LTBNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
2.690 NGN    0.00%
01:49pLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
01:49pLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
01:49pLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

06/17/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Osogbo, June 16, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

OLAITAN AWORONKE

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director of the Bank

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

029200481C7R9C72H814

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGOMOSAVBNK4

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

20,000,000 N2.69 per Share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

20,000,000

-

Price

N2.69

e)

Date of Transaction

Jun 16, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigeria

Timothy Gbadeyan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 17:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
01:49pLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
01:49pLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
01:49pLivingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
04/20Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Dividend announcement
PU
04/19Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Directorsdealings
PU
04/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/14Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
03/31Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/25Livingtrust Mortgage Bank : Announcement of resignation of director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 950 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net income 2022 822 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net Debt 2022 1 836 M 2,79 M 2,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 13 450 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Livingtrust Mortgage Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adekunle Adewole Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Adebayo Jimoh Chairman
Tunde Kudaisi Head-Information Technology
Fehintola Olatunde-Agbeja Independent Director
Bola Oyebamiji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC68.13%20
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.20%79 247
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.55%59 806
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES17.88%29 285
FIRSTRAND LIMITED11.38%21 334
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.1.65%15 360
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer